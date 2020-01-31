Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Transport by Road in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the transport of freight by road, including furniture removals, and excludes the operation of terminal facilities, crating and packing for transport purposes, and delivery departments of warehouses operated by business concerns for their own use.
The report includes information on the size and state of the industry and factors that influence it such as road conditions and infrastructure, driver behaviour, government and private sector initiatives, innovation, environmental issues and crime.
There are comprehensive profiles of 31 companies including major players such as Barloworld Logistics Africa, Bidvest Freight and Imperial Logistics, as well as various companies involved in merger and acquisition activity such as Super Group, which bought Cargo Works and OneLogix, which bought Siyaduma Auto Ferriers.
Freight Transport by Road
South Africa's major logistics companies are finding the weak economic climate to be a major challenge, with a slowdown in manufacturing and mining production and consumer spending resulting in pressure on volumes. The Statistics SA Land Transport Survey shows that the seasonally adjusted volume of freight transported by road increased by 9.5% in 2018, but decreased by 4.3% in the first quarter of 2019. Industry role players indicated that escalating fuel costs and a poor economic environment have placed pressure on customers and eroded margins.
Cost Pressure
The sector is affected by numerous cost increases including fuel prices, the Road Accident Fund levy and carbon tax. Delays at ports and border posts could have a significant impact on logistics costs. Additional costs include vehicle tracking and tracing systems, warehousing and distribution operating costs, municipal charges, escalating electricity costs, costs of compliance with legislation and standards and a proposed waste tyre recycling levy. Variable costs, or costs that can be controlled and reduced by operating and maintaining the vehicle professionally, represent 55% of a vehicle's total operating costs.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Road Freight Strategy
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Operating Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Road Conditions and Infrastructure
5.6. Government Initiatives
5.7. Private Sector Initiatives
5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.9. Crime
5.10. Supply Chain Disruptions
5.11. Environmental Issues
5.12. Electricity Supply Constraints
5.13. Cyclicality
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1
Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
