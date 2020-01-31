Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Market for Laboratory Software LIMS, CDS, MSS & Other Informatics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides market data and insights on market size, regional segmentation, and end-market segmentation, with a five-year projected growth rate for each. The vendor share is included as well. The report also reveals our estimates for the total portion of laboratories around the world that use a LIMS, and how it varies by region and end market.

Information systems are critical to the functioning of analytical and life science instruments and are an important part of the business demand. As experts in instrumentation, crucial insight into the trends affecting software for analytical and life science instruments can be provided. What vendors are marketing, who is winning, how much opportunity is there in the market? These are among the questions answered by the report.

The report also features an analysis of 339 end-users of lab software who took our survey. In this section, customer preferences for the various software types are explored, including supplier distribution & satisfaction, the relative value of key software features, how software is used and serviced differently by region and end market sector, and more.

The report provides market sizing, vendor share, forecasts and end-user experience for four categories of laboratory software:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Mass Spectrometry Software (MSS)

Bioinformatics/Cheminformatics Databases

Key Topics Covered



Lab software

Technology overview

Recent business activities

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023)

End-user perspectives of overall lab software usage Lab software expenditure Lab software usage & installations Lab software suppliers distribution Lab software suppliers satisfaction Lab software licensing & support



LIMS, ELN, LES & SDMS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023) LIMS demand by product type LIMS demand by end market LIMS demand by region LIMS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of LIMS preferences & suppliers LIMS usage & installations LIMS suppliers distribution LIMS suppliers satisfaction LIMS licensing & support LIMS user proficiency LIMS importance of features LIMS user suggested improvements ELN, LES & SDMS use Prospective LIMS buyers perspectives



CDS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023) CDS demand by product type CDS demand by end market CDS demand by region CDS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of CDS preferences & suppliers CDS usage & installations CDS suppliers distribution CDS suppliers satisfaction CDS licensing & support CDS user proficiency CDS importance of features CDS user suggested improvements



MSS

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023) MSS demand by product type MSS demand by end market MSS demand by region MSS suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of MSS preferences & suppliers MSS usage & installations MSS suppliers distribution MSS suppliers satisfaction MSS licensing & support MSS user proficiency MSS importance of features MSS user suggested improvements



Bioinformatics & cheminformatics

Technology overview

Historical market demand (2013-2018)

Market demand (2018-2023) Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by product type Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by end market Bioinformatics & cheminformatics demand by region Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers market share

End-user perspectives of Bioinformatics & cheminformatics preferences & suppliers Bioinformatics & cheminformatics usage & installations Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers distribution Bioinformatics & cheminformatics suppliers satisfaction Bioinformatics & cheminformatics licensing & support Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user proficiency Bioinformatics & cheminformatics importance of features Bioinformatics & cheminformatics user suggested improvements



