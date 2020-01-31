Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2019 Market for Laboratory Software LIMS, CDS, MSS & Other Informatics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market data and insights on market size, regional segmentation, and end-market segmentation, with a five-year projected growth rate for each. The vendor share is included as well. The report also reveals our estimates for the total portion of laboratories around the world that use a LIMS, and how it varies by region and end market.
Information systems are critical to the functioning of analytical and life science instruments and are an important part of the business demand. As experts in instrumentation, crucial insight into the trends affecting software for analytical and life science instruments can be provided. What vendors are marketing, who is winning, how much opportunity is there in the market? These are among the questions answered by the report.
The report also features an analysis of 339 end-users of lab software who took our survey. In this section, customer preferences for the various software types are explored, including supplier distribution & satisfaction, the relative value of key software features, how software is used and serviced differently by region and end market sector, and more.
The report provides market sizing, vendor share, forecasts and end-user experience for four categories of laboratory software:
Key Topics Covered
Lab software
LIMS, ELN, LES & SDMS
CDS
MSS
Bioinformatics & cheminformatics
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
