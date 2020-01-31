Transactions during 27-30 January



On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27-30 January:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,943,004 1,924,767,413 27 January 2020 15,000 1,004.07 15,061,045 28 January 2020 13,000 989.18 12,859,349 29 January 2020 13,000 1,000.84 13,010,932 30 January 2020 11,559 993.52 11,484,137 Total, 27-30 January 2020 52,559 52,415,463 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 30 January 2020* 22,880 997.27 22,817,515 Accumulated under the programme 2,018,443 2,000,000,391

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,953,896 own B shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

