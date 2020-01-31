Transactions during 27-30 January
On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27-30 January:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,943,004
|1,924,767,413
|27 January 2020
|15,000
|1,004.07
|15,061,045
|28 January 2020
|13,000
|989.18
|12,859,349
|29 January 2020
|13,000
|1,000.84
|13,010,932
|30 January 2020
|11,559
|993.52
|11,484,137
|Total, 27-30 January 2020
|52,559
|52,415,463
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 30 January 2020*
|22,880
|997.27
|22,817,515
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,018,443
|2,000,000,391
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,953,896 own B shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
04_31012020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 27-30 Jan. 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200131- Carlsbergfondet 2nd Tranche - PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: