Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has approved a cash distribution of approx. 2.16% of the Fund’s Q4 2019 weighted average net asset value to its unitholders. This equals to approx. EUR 3.18 million in total and EUR 0.028 per unit. The pay-out also represents a 8.0% rolling distribution yield for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of the last day of Q4 2019 on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

In total, the Fund has paid out EUR 11.31 million from the operating results of 2019 (EUR 2.45 million from Q1 2019, EUR 2.62 million from Q2 2019, EUR 3.06 million from Q3 2019 and EUR 3.18 million from Q4 2019).

Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 19 February 2020. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list as of 17 February 2020 end of business day in T2S settlement system (Record date).

For additional information please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

