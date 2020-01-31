PayPoint Plc

Additional Listing

31 January 2020

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p each to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that the admission will commence on 3 February 2020.

The shares will be issued and allocated as stated out of the following share scheme:

·Restricted Share Plan

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1707 600 300