Dairy has long been one of the most creative categories in the supermarket, possibly rivaled only by beverages in its track-record of creating new types of products and bringing new benefits to the consumer.



A major advantage for dairy is that science increasingly shows it is one of nature's naturally functional whole foods. For almost 40 years, health professionals demonized dairy for its saturated fat content - as a result of creating the market for low-fat dairy products. But a growing body of research is rolling back the negatives about dairy fat - its connection to risk of cardiovascular disease has been firmly debunked - and finding more positives beyond calcium - such dairy's role in reducing your risk of Type 2 diabetes, the role of protein in weight management, bone health and healthy aging.



Dairy's increasingly positive image means that, despite the emergence of plant-based alternatives, dairy products can be positioned as both healthy and indulgent. Many successful brands make permission to indulge a core part of their strategy, capitalizing on dairy's versatility and taste and texture advantages. Nutrition and health have long been a core element of dairy's consumer appeal and is more important in dairy strategy than ever before. There are many opportunities for companies to build successful businesses on a health and nutrition connection - and the 8 Key Trends in this report spell out exactly what those opportunities are.



What is a key trend?



We define a key trend is something to which you can connect in order to generate lasting growth and/or improved margins. Many developments which are described as trends, such as clean label, are in reality hygiene factors - benefits that consumers increasingly expect as standard (and won't reward you for). The trends do not exist in isolation. As almost all of the Case Studies show, they overlap with one another, and the most successful brands and ingredients are those that deliver against multiple trends.



For example:

Halo Top is less sugar (Key Trend 6) but also more protein (Key Trend 1)

Fairlife Milk is less sugar (Key Trend 6), but also lactose-free (Key Trend 2) and more protein (Key Trend 1)

P3 protein packs are snacking (Key Trend 3) and protein (Key Trend 1)

Key Trends work everywhere

The trends are applicable in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia. While different cultures have very different preferences in terms of flavors and textures and even product types (with drinkable yogurt popular in some countries but a failure in others), people have much in common when it comes to nutrition and health. Using the trends is a question of adapting them to what works best in each market.

For example:

A2 milk is a big success as liquid milk in Australia and New Zealand (where the idea originated) but its biggest success is in China with infant formula, and in Russia, it has been Russified and appears in quark.

Yakult's probiotic dairy drink is a major success in Asia - and also in South America and Australasia. It also has a market in the US and Europe and has inspired a wealth of me-toos (such as Danone's Actimel).

Size doesn't matter

A trend should not be overlooked just because it's at this stage very small. In fact, one of the biggest lessons of the past 25 years is that what's wacky and weird has a habit of becoming normal, successful and even every day. When that happens, you almost always find that because it's connected to key trends. For example A2 Milk (Key Trend 2, Case Study 7). When this digestive wellness milk debuted in Australia back in 2004, it was regarded as eccentric, lacking in science and certain to fail. Dairy giant Fonterra turned down an offer to partner with the A2 Milk company. But now, A2 Milk is the world's most profitable dairy company and Fonterra has concluded a partnership that will see its manufacturing and distributing A2 dairy products - 15 years after ignoring the opportunity.

The rise of butter and the fall of margarine (Key Trend 8, Case Study 18). Since the 1960s, butter has been condemned by health experts as unhealthy - particularly for the heart - because of its saturated fat content. Meanwhile, margarine and other spreads sang their credentials as a source of health-giving polyunsaturates. Spreads sales rose, butter declined. Unilever built a global business on spreads which were at one time a pillar of their profitability. Today the tables are turned - but not as a result of any company's strategy. In fact, it has happened despite the marketing and product development muscle of giants like Unilever, which has lost the battle against a big trend shift. Fear of fat has ebbed away and butter appeals to consumers' preference for naturalness. And Unilever has sold off its declining spreads business.

Key Topics Covered



Dairy Key Trends Introduction Key Trend 1: Protein Key Trend 2: Digestive Wellness Key Trend 3: Snackification Key Trend 4: Authenticity & provenance Key Trend 5: Permission to indulge Key Trend 6: Sugar Key Trend 7: Plants Key Trend 8: Fat re-born



List of Case Studies

Case Study 1: Njie - lactose-free, protein and no added sugar

Case Study 2: Kraft P3 - a protein-rich snack-pack

Case Study 3: Graham's - a consumer trend-based strategy powers the success of family-owned dairy

Case Study 4: Yakult - probiotics direct to consumers

Case Study 5: Bio-tiful - showing the UK how good kefir can be

Case Study 6: Fairlife higher protein milk - redefining the lactose-free market

Case Study 7: A2 Milk - once "too weird", now the world's most profitable dairy company

Case Study 8: Chobani Flip - dairy snack accounts for a third of business

Case Study 9: Sargento Balanced Breaks - success from "cheese-plus" strategy

Case study 10: Borden on-the-go cheese competes with snack bar category

Case Study 11: Lofbergs Lilla - connecting to the next generation of dairy+coffee drinkers

Case Study 12: Oui by Yoplait - provenance turns yoghurt business around

Case Study 13: Pastoret - authenticity drives growth even in a depressed market

Case Study 14: Halo Top - disruptive innovation redefines ice-cream category

Case Study 15: Collective Dairy - flavor focus drives success

Case Study 16: Valio plant milk used alongside dairy

Case Study 17: Good Karma flax milk - a second bite at plant milk for a major US dairy

Case Study 18: Butter beats margarine in natural food re-birth

Case Study 19: Know Brainer - dairy and plant-based creamer taps into keto

Case Study 20: Ghee - updating a high-fat butter product for a new audience

Companies Mentioned



A2 Milk

Activia

Alpro

Alpro Caffe

Anchor Protein+

Arla

Arla Keso

Bakers' Delight

Barebells

BelGioioso

Bellwether Farms

Ben & Jerry's

Biotiful

Borden

Breyer's Delights

Browne's Dairy

Califia Farms

Cathedral City

Chobani

Coca-Cola

Coconut Cult

Collective Dairy

Daiya

Danone

Dean Foods

Eden Creamery

El Corte Ingles

Emmi Dairy

Fair Oaks Farms

Fairlife

Fazer

Five Acre Farms

Fonterra

Fourth & Heart

Frito-Lay Imagine

General Mills

Good Karma

Graham's Dairy

Haagen Dazs

Halo Top

Kerrygold

Kite Hill

Know Brainer

Kraft Oscar Mayer P3

Lifeway Foods

Lfbergs Lilla

Mars

Molochny Zavod Naro-Fominskiy

Moon Cheese

and many more...

