Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mid-Market Retail POS Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach?
The POS Market is exploding worldwide for three main reasons: the sunset of Windows 7 support, the expansion of retail in emerging economies, and retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale, and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies).
While most views of the market tend to focus on those largest accounts or the smallest accounts, the mid-market currently comprises a significant population of the installed units on a worldwide basis. Combine this with the fact that emerging retailers are both the greatest area of growth and also represents the largest population of retailers that are not using any technology, it is easy to understand the importance of this underserved area of research. This research specifically addresses this area - fast-growing retailers that are between the startups and the giants.
The goal of this report is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers, and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.
Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yehh3r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: