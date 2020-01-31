Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BMI Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BMI prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions are most critical.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the BMI prepreg industry includes increasing penetration of BMI prepreg in out-of-autoclave technology.

Some of the BMI prepreg companies profiled in this report include Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon, Gurit, and others.

The study includes the BMI Prepreg market size and forecast for the BMI prepreg market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, application, weave type, cure type and by region.



Within the BMI prepreg market, defense will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for BMI prepreg in high heat resistance applications in military aircraft and missiles.



North America will remain the largest region due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the defense budgets of China and India.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: BMI prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

BMI prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by the end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by the end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: BMI prepreg market size by end-use industry, application, weave type, cure type, and product in terms of value shipment.

BMI prepreg market size by end-use industry, application, weave type, cure type, and product in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: BMI prepreg market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

BMI prepreg market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of BMI prepreg in the BMI prepreg market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of BMI prepreg in the BMI prepreg market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of BMI prepreg in the BMI prepreg market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of BMI prepreg in the BMI prepreg market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Supply Chain

2.2: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: BMI Prepreg Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: BMI Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry

3.3.1: Defense

3.3.2: Commercial Aerospace

3.3.3: General Aviation

3.3.4: Others

3.4: BMI Prepreg Market by Application

3.4.1: Tooling

3.4.2: Airframe

3.4.3: Nacelles

3.4.4: Others

3.5: BMI Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type

3.5.1: Fabric BMI Prepreg

3.5.2: Unidirectional BMI Prepreg

3.6: BMI Prepreg Market by Cure Type

3.6.1: Autoclave

3.6.2: Out-of-Autoclave

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: BMI Prepreg Market by Region

4.2: North American BMI Prepreg Market

4.3: European BMI Prepreg Market

4.4: APAC BMI Prepreg Market

4.5: RoW BMI Prepreg Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for BMI Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the BMI Prepreg Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the BMI Prepreg Market by Region

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the BMI Prepreg Market by Cure

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for BMI Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type

6.2: Emerging Trends in the BMI Prepreg Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cytec Solvay Group

7.2: Hexcel Corporation

7.3: Toray Industries Inc.

7.4: Mitsubishi Rayon

7.5: Gurit



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3pc1t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900