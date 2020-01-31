Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Density Interconnect Printed Circuit Board (HDI PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HDI PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $15.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, computer, telecommunication equipment, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in consumer electronics market, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high performance devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high-speed HDI PCBs.



Unimicron, AT&S, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod, Compeq, Unitech, NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, Flexium Interconnect, Fujikura, Nitto Denko, and Young Poong Electronics are among the major manufacturers of HDI PCBs.



The study includes the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) market size and forecast for the HDI printed circuit board (HDI PCB) market through 2024, segmented by product, build - up layer count, end use and the region.



The analyst forecasts that within the HDI PCB market; smartphone will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing demand for high performance PCB and growing demand for more space in smartphones for larger batteries. Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to advancement in automotive electronics.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: HDI PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand sqm) shipment.

HDI PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand sqm) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product, build-up layer count and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product, build-up layer count and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: HDI PCB market size by product, build-up layer count and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

HDI PCB market size by product, build-up layer count and end use industry in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: HDI PCB market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

HDI PCB market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of HDI PCB in the HDI PCB market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: HDI PCB Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: HDI PCB Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Smartphone and Tablets

3.3.2: Computer

3.3.3: Telecom/Datacom

3.3.4: Consumer Electronics

3.3.5: Automotive

3.3.6: Others (Business Products, Medical, and Instruments)

3.4: HDI PCB Market by Technology

3.4.1: 4-6 Layer HDI PCB

3.4.2: 8-10 Layer HDI PCB

3.4.3: 10+ Layer HDI PCB

3.5: HDI PCB Market by Built-Up Structure

3.5.1: 1+N+1 HDI PCB

3.5.2: 2+N+2 HDI PCB

3.5.3: 3+N+3 HDI PCB

3.5.4: Others Build-Up Structure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: HDI PCB Market by Region

4.2: North American HDI PCB Market

4.3: European HDI PCB Market

4.4: APAC HDI PCB Market

4.5: RoW HDI PCB Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Force Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Build-up Structure

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the HDI PCB Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the HDI PCB Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the HDI PCB Industry

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Unimicron Technology Corp.

7.2: Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd

7.3: AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik AG

7.4: TTM Technologies, Inc.

7.5: Ibiden Co. Ltd.

7.6: Tripod Technology Corporation

7.7: Unitech

7.8: Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

7.9: Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.10: DAP

7.10: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54zeku

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900