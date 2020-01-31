Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Highs and Lows of Stem Cell Therapies: Off-The-Shelf Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Sources and Characteristics of Stem Cells
Chapter 2 New Technologies Driving Stem Cell Development
Chapter 3 Safety, Efficacy and Logistical Challenges
Chapter 4 Off-the-Shelf Solutions
Chapter 5 Companies and Technologies to Watch
Chapter 6 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Stem Cell Sources
Table 2: Comparison of Stem Cells
Table 3: Stem Cell Types Versus Cell Properties
Table 4: Recent Advances in Genome Modulation Technologies
Table 5: FDA-Approved Cell-Based Therapies
Table 6: Acute and Delayed Adverse Events Associated with Proven and Unproven Stem Cell-Based Interventions
Table 7: Companies Leading the Field in Cell-Based Therapies
List of Figures
Figure 1: Stem Cell Sources
Figure 2: Two-Dimensional Versus Three-Dimensional Cell Culture
Figure 3: Schematic of Approaches Used for Three-Dimensional Stem Cell Culture
Figure 4: Patient Management Strategies to Decrease Side Effects Related with CAR-T Cell Therapy
