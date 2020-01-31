Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
Chapter 3 Bluetooth Lighting: Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 4 Bluetooth Lighting by Light Source
Chapter 5 Bluetooth Lighting by Application Sector
Chapter 6 Bluetooth Lighting by Region
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Chapter 8 Analysis of Patent Applications and Patents on Bluetooth Lighting
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, Through 2024
Table 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 11: Global Bluetooth Lighting Patent Application and Patent Shares, by Country, 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxd2lx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: