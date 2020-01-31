ST. LOUIS and LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is pleased to announce that its European subsidiary, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel Europe”), was ranked among the top investment banks in UK equity capital markets for activity in 2019.



Stifel Europe successfully executed a total of 26 ECM deals last year across the London markets, representing a near 10% market share. According to data from ECM Insight, Stifel Europe ranked second among all investment banks, as measured by volume of UK deals, up from No. 4 in 2018.

Stifel Europe raised more than 1.3 billion pounds for clients in 2019. Notable transactions include a secondary share placing for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), which ranked as the year’s third largest fundraise on the AIM market and the initial public offering of DWF Group PLC (LON: DWF), the largest UK law firm to ever go public.

“The fact that we were able to gain share during an incredibly challenging market environment is a testament to our strategy of focusing on key verticals and bringing a high level of focus and expertise to every client assignment,” said Eithne O’Leary, President of Stifel Europe.

In its chosen sectors, Stifel Europe offers advice across the capital structure, connecting growing companies with investors who are willing and able to support their expansion. The firm has now participated in 176 transactions that have raised more than 33 billion pounds for clients in Europe since entering the London market in mid-2014.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. In the United Kingdom, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is authorized and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

