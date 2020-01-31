WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, today announced it has achieved top ranking in two key segments of the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report . athenahealth’s ability to optimize clinical and financial performance for ambulatory practices is highlighted in the KLAS report in two key areas:



Best in KLAS : Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM, athenaClinicals, for 10 or fewer physicians

: Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM, athenaClinicals, for 10 or fewer physicians Best in KLAS: Ambulatory RCM Services, athenaCollector

The report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the country to determine top-performing health technology vendor solutions based on the value customers receive from the companies evaluated – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care and improve operational performance.

These two awards demonstrate multiple accomplishments: athenahealth captured first place in two categories that are core to the company’s DNA, and, as important, customer satisfaction scores increased materially for both categories. This satisfaction improvement is driven by customers who are recognizing, and benefiting from, athenahealth’s commitment to the market and to its customers’ ongoing success.

“As much as I love the income increase, it doesn’t come close to what athenahealth does for the physician-patient relationship. The patient portal allows communication to take place outside the office to better prepare the patient and physician for upcoming visits,” said Dr. Craig Tidwell, MD, FACOG, Associates in Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Furthermore, documentation is so easy with athenahealth’s clinical workflows, which remember a provider’s preferences. As you use the system you increasingly become more efficient and this allows you to see more patients each day and finish the workday on time. Since using athenahealth, I’ve never left the office without closing an encounter, and I always make it home to our family dinner.”

“Moving to athenahealth’s single, integrated solution has improved our financial health,” commented Saranya Chiaravalloti, director of revenue services for Peachtree Orthopedics, Atlanta’s oldest orthopedic practice with 34 physicians and 22 mid-level providers in eight locations, including seven physical therapy locations, two surgical centers and three imaging centers. “Now we can extract real-time data from across our EHR and revenue cycle management services, which improves our ability to forecast, set goals, and address problems quickly. Since our go-live, we’ve been able to more than double our time-of-service collections from an average of 20 percent to 50 percent. I feel so confident about athenaOne’s ability to give us good data and help us make financial decisions. I can see who’s collecting and who’s not. I can see in real time how much we brought in yesterday.”

Best in KLAS is an annual survey from the Orem, Utah advisory firm, based on approximately 2,500 interviews with providers and payers each month. On an annual basis, the feedback represents the opinions of clinicians and other healthcare decision-makers from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 outpatient clinics.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” said Adam Gale, President of KLAS Research. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

“Best in KLAS rankings are decided based on customer feedback, making this definitive win even more important to our teams who are obsessed with customer success,” said Bob Segert, Chairman and CEO of athenahealth. “athenahealth is constantly innovating to develop modern, nimble technology that delivers a delightful experience for healthcare organizations of all sizes, and our proven experts are passionate about understanding customer needs and partnering with them to optimize their performance. These capabilities align directly with our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. We are thrilled to see these efforts reflected in our Best in KLAS recognition.”

athenahealth will be recognized during the 2020 Best in KLAS Awards Show on Monday, March 9, during the HIMSS annual conference in Orlando, Fla.

