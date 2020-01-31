SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company") has completed a comprehensive evaluation, following the appointment of Lori Ell as interim president and CEO in early December, in which the board and senior leadership team reviewed the Company’s strategy, customer and product funnels, and the long term outlook for the Company’s industry. As a result of this review, the Company is announcing the following management changes.



Effective immediately, M. Brett McMickell, Ph.D., the Company’s current COO has been appointed president and CEO, as well as a member of the board of directors. Dr. McMickell has been an integral part of the Company’s senior management team and the development of its product and technology strategy for the last two and a half years after a long period of accomplishment at Honeywell Aerospace in increasingly senior technology, customer and product roles.

In addition, the Company is announcing the appointment of Deborah Mack as interim CFO, replacing Scott Steinman, who has left the Company. Ms. Mack, the Company’s current senior director of financial planning and analysis, has 25 years of related experience in external reporting and financial planning for both public and private companies.

Lastly, the Company is announcing the departure of former CMO Jeff Morris. The Company thanks both Mr. Steinman and Mr. Morris for their contributions and wishes them the best in the future.

Lori Ell, chair of the board, commented on the changes: “As interim president and CEO, I worked with Brett and his team on identifying our core technology strengths and refining our strategy. Working closely with Brett and his new leadership team has confirmed the board's confidence that under his leadership, we will be able to employ our strengths to deliver flexible automation modules that integrate seamlessly into our customers' systems. The board and I look forward to continuing to work with the team as they implement their newly refined strategy to deliver long term value and extraordinary service to our customers."

Dr. McMickell added, "I am thrilled and privileged to have the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team as we execute on our strategy to provide flexible automation solutions to our customers. I want to thank Lori and the board for their confidence in the team, and I look forward to reporting to the shareholders on our March earnings call."

