Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spend Analytics Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Spend Analytics Software Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The increasing need for supplier and market intelligence, rapid growth of big data, growing demand for could computing technology, and rising need for predictive analytics for businesses are some of the significant factors influencing the growth of spend analytics software market while the factors like migration from outdated systems and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Increasing Need for Financial Management
North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size during the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The Spend Analytics Software Market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players with their technological expertise in Data Analytics. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability.
Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc., Zycus Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Proactis Inc., GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major players present in the current market.
Recent Developments
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Supplier and Market Intelligence
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Could Computing Technology
4.3.3 Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics for Businesses
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Migration from Outdated Systems
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 By Analytics
4.6.1.1 Prescriptive Analytics
4.6.1.2 Descriptive Analytics
4.6.1.3 Predictive Analytics
4.6.2 By Application
4.6.2.1 Financial Management
4.6.2.2 Demand & Supply Forecasting
4.6.2.3 Risk Management
4.6.2.4 Supplier Sourcing & Performance Management
4.6.2.5 Other Applications
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 On-cloud
5.2 By End-user
5.2.1 Healthcare & Life Sciences
5.2.2 Energy & Utilities
5.2.3 Retail & E-commerce
5.2.4 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
5.2.5 Manufacturing
5.2.6 IT & Telecommunications
5.2.7 Other End-user
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Genpact Ltd.
6.1.2 Capgemini SE
6.1.3 WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 SAP SE
6.1.6 Jaggaer Inc.
6.1.7 Zycus Inc.
6.1.8 Coupa Software Inc.
6.1.9 Ivalua Inc.
6.1.10 Proactis Inc.
6.1.11 GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.12 Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v7cj1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: