The Spend Analytics Software Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



The increasing need for supplier and market intelligence, rapid growth of big data, growing demand for could computing technology, and rising need for predictive analytics for businesses are some of the significant factors influencing the growth of spend analytics software market while the factors like migration from outdated systems and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Key Highlights



The process of spend analysis includes collection, filtering, analyzing, and classifying the expenditure data. The output data thus obtained from the process is vital to improving efficiency, understand and control the performance of the supply chain, procurement cost reduction, and business risk management.

The global market for spend analytics is witnessing a significant demand with the rising popularity of predictive analytics and is likely to increase during the forecast period. Organizations are looking to control the expenses without affecting their operations and comply with strict governance policies related to accounts and spend data. These factors are playing a pivotal role in driving the market.

Increasing use of mobile applications and rapid growth of big data could provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market studied. Wikibob, a technology company forecasts that the global big data market could grow to USD 103 billion by 2027 from USD 42 billion in 2018.

In addition, growing demand for could computing is also expected to drive the demand for the market further. A recent report from Cisco Systems indicates that global cloud data center IP traffic could reach 19.5 zettabytes by 2021.

Market Trends



Increasing Need for Financial Management

In any organization, the department of finance needs constant monitoring due to the changes that are being implemented in regulatory and compliance policies. It is essential for organizations to identify and react to these changes regularly to bridge the gap between their financial performance and operational performance.

A study conducted by US Bank found that 82% of businesses fail to achieve their goals due to cash flow mismanagement, in general. Another survey conducted by Insights West found that nearly 50% of small business owners consider financial management as their primary source of stress.

To tackle this problem, various organizations are coming up with strategies to restrict unwanted spending by adopting spend analytics software to analyze financial data along with pricing data, thereby driving the growth of the market. The software also provides a platform to monitor trends, optimize strategies that are important in allocating capital, managing assets, and reducing risks.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size during the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the spend analytics software market during the forecast period. A large number of spend analytics vendors in the region are attributed to early adoption of emerging technologies and high adoption & investments in R&D in the field of cloud technology. The statistics from The Information Technology Association of America (ITAA) indicate that the adoption rate of cloud technology among mid-market companies, in the US, ranges between 15% and 44% for various business functions, with the adoption of 'financials and accounting' function being the highest.

The high concentration of large multinational companies such as IBM Corporation, Coupa Software, etc. also would help consolidate the majority of revenues from this region and largely contribute to the growth of the spend analytics software market.

Spend analytics software vendors in the US are expected to make notable contributions to numerous retailers in the region who are opting to use online platforms to expand their business. Assessment of procurement costs, supplier ranking, discount offers optimization, and spending levels forecast are some of the benefits provided by the vendors, to the retailers.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for spend analytics software providers owing to growing technology adoption in countries, such as China and India and the demand for cost-effective analytical software among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Competitive Landscape



The Spend Analytics Software Market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players with their technological expertise in Data Analytics. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability.



Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc., Zycus Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Proactis Inc., GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major players present in the current market.



Recent Developments



June 2019 - Jaggaer, an independent spend management company, announced multiple expansions to its analytical capability. These enhancements are expected to improve efficiency and data capability with the help of AI-powered analytics for various industries.

June 2019 - Jaggaer announced a partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys. This partnership is expected to deliver AI capabilities and Intelligent Automation capabilities through the Jaggaer One spend management solution suite.

