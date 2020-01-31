Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Traffic Sensors was valued at USD 271.97 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 434 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The increasing awareness of the adverse effect of road accidents on GDP is compelling several cities to implement sensor-based smart traffic signals.
Key Market Trends
Traffic Monitoring to Witness Significant Growth
North America to Dominate the Traffic Sensor Market
Competitive Landscape
The major players like Kistler Group, Flir Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, SICK AG, Axis Communications AB, Raytheon Company, and Siemens AG, among others. The market is fragmented since the market is competitive without dominant players. Hence, market concentration will be low.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Urbanization and Population
4.3.2 Growing Need for Real-Time Information System
4.3.3 Government Initiatives to Modify Transport Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Setup Costs
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Sensor Type
5.1.1 Inductive Loop
5.1.2 Piezoelectric Sensor
5.1.3 Bending Plate
5.1.4 Image Sensor
5.1.5 Infrared Sensor
5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Vehicle Measurement & Profiling
5.2.2 Weigh in Motion
5.2.3 Traffic Monitoring
5.2.4 Automated Tolling
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG
6.1.2 International Road Dynamics Inc.
6.1.3 Kistler Group
6.1.4 Flir Systems Inc.
6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.6 SWARCO AG
6.1.7 Q-Free ASA
6.1.8 SICK AG
6.1.9 Raytheon Company
6.1.10 Siemens AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
