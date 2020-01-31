Series RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date  02/05/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  6,000 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  100.610  /  3.070 
Total Number of Bids Received  43 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  25,331 
Total Number of Successful Bids  16 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  15 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  100.610  /  3.070 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  100.710  /  3.000 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  100.613  /  3.070 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  100.648  /  3.040 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  100.710  /  3.000 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  100.415  /  3.200 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  100.569  /  3.100 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  28.17 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  4.22 