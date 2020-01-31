|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|Settlement Date
|02/05/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.610
|/
|3.070
|Total Number of Bids Received
|43
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|25,331
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.610
|/
|3.070
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.710
|/
|3.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.613
|/
|3.070
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.648
|/
|3.040
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.710
|/
|3.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.415
|/
|3.200
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.569
|/
|3.100
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|28.17 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|4.22
