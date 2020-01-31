Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, to $3.57 billion from $3.50 billion





TYLER, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Southside reported net income of $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.01, or 2.0%, to $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $0.50 for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 8.42%, compared to 9.30% for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.14% for the same period in 2018.

“I am pleased to report Southside enjoyed a solid year in 2019, as earnings per share increased 4.3% to $2.20, loan growth of 7.7%, or $255.4 million, exceeding our original projections, and nonaccrual loans decreased 86.1%, or $30.8 million,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “At December 31, 2019, our nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased to 0.26%.”

“For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, provision for loan losses increased $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis largely due to a partial charge-off of a previously reported nonaccrual loan that paid off in the fourth quarter. Linked quarter, our net interest spread and margin declined two and five basis points, respectively, primarily due to securities increasing more than loans and representing a larger percentage of average earning assets when compared to the third quarter.”

“In November we opened our 60th branch location in Kingwood, just north of Houston. We have loaned into the Houston market for several years and have recently hired a commercial lender designated to this market. In addition, we anticipate filing an application to open a loan production office within the greater Houston area, which is subject to regulatory approval.”

“The Texas economy remains strong as company relocations and expansions continue to drive both job and population growth.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2018. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.03% and 8.42%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 53.87% (1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 50.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $43.2 million compared to $42.4 million for the same period in 2018. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to $42.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the linked quarter was due to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of a decrease in average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.21% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was due to a decrease in average yield on interest earning assets of 20 basis points and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in interest earnings assets. The average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 1.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Our tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 5 basis points compared to 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to a decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 16 basis points and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in deposit services income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $0.6 million, or 5.8%, primarily due to a decrease in swap fee income and fair value of written loan commitments, both included in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $30.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.5%, compared to $30.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in net occupancy expense and FDIC insurance expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 6.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to employee benefits, which included $0.6 million of increase in health insurance expense and $0.2 million in salaries and payroll taxes. Additionally, we incurred losses on the disposition of certain assets of approximately $0.6 million, included in other noninterest expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $0.8 million. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 14.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 12.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased compared to 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $74.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $74.1 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.6%. Earnings per diluted common share was $2.20 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.11 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 4.3%. The increase in net income was largely driven by increases in interest income and the net gain on the sale of available for sale securities, as well as the decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.17% and 9.53%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 52.36% (1) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $169.8 million, compared to $172.1 million during the same period in 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 1.3%. The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense, a result of the higher funding costs of our interest bearing liabilities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by the increase in interest income on our interest earning assets, a result of higher interest rates and a shift in the mix of earning assets.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.18% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the higher rates paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.9%, compared to $40.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and deposit services income, partially offset by decreases in other noninterest income, bank owned life insurance, trust fees and gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense was $119.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $120.1 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 0.7%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition expense, FDIC insurance, amortization of intangibles and net occupancy expense, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and software and data processing expense.

Income tax expense increased $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Our ETR was approximately 15.1% and 12.1% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and a discrete tax benefit of approximately $0.8 million recorded in 2018 associated with the remeasurement of our net deferred tax asset.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2019, we had $6.75 billion in total assets, compared to $6.12 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.54 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans at December 31, 2019 were $3.57 billion, an increase of $255.4 million, or 7.7%, compared to $3.31 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, from $3.50 billion at September 30, 2019. The linked quarter net increase in our loans consisted of increases of $23.9 million of construction loans, $19.4 million of commercial loans, $17.1 million of municipal loans and $13.9 million of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million of 1-4 family residential loans and $0.9 million of loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2019 were $2.49 billion, an increase of $341.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to $2.15 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter securities increased $112.1 million, or 4.7%, from $2.38 billion at September 30, 2019.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $4.70 billion, an increase of $277.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to $4.43 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter deposits increased $212.0 million, or 4.7%, from $4.49 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in public fund deposits, partially offset by decreases in brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 were $17.4 million, or 0.26% of total assets, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 59.3%, compared to $42.9 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $12.3 million, or 41.3%, from $29.7 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, our nonaccrual loans decreased $12.2 million, or 71.1%.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to $24.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $27.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, due to a partial reversal of provision during the first quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of three large nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and a decrease in our classified loans during 2019, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 was $25.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we recorded provision for loan losses of $2.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.6 million net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.31 and a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share on November 7, 2019, which was paid on December 12, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019.

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) Net interest margin (FTE), (iii) Net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) Efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), Net interest margin (FTE) and Net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $6.75 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 60 branches in Texas and operates a network of 82 ATMs/ITMs.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of 2019 2018

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 66,949 $ 92,300 $ 77,319 $ 81,981 $ 87,375 Interest earning deposits 43,748 22,524 54,642 184,612 23,884 Federal funds sold — — 560 3,350 9,460 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,358,597 2,240,381 2,088,787 1,876,255 1,989,436 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 134,863 140,955 147,091 147,431 162,931 Total securities 2,493,460 2,381,336 2,235,878 2,023,686 2,152,367 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 50,087 45,039 44,718 35,269 32,583 Loans held for sale 383 1,000 1,812 384 601 Loans 3,568,204 3,499,917 3,460,143 3,305,110 3,312,799 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,797 ) (25,129 ) (24,705 ) (24,155 ) (27,019 ) Net loans 3,543,407 3,474,788 3,435,438 3,280,955 3,285,780 Premises & equipment, net 143,912 141,683 140,105 138,290 135,972 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 13,361 14,391 15,471 16,600 17,779 Bank owned life insurance 100,498 99,916 99,294 98,704 98,160 Other assets 91,992 67,982 66,517 152,249 78,417 Total assets $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,040,112 $ 1,038,695 $ 1,028,861 $ 1,038,116 $ 994,680 Interest bearing deposits 3,662,657 3,452,072 3,450,395 3,529,777 3,430,350 Total deposits 4,702,769 4,490,767 4,479,256 4,567,893 4,425,030 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,001,102 988,577 849,821 628,498 755,875 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,576 98,532 98,490 98,448 98,407 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250 60,249 60,248 60,247 60,246 Other liabilities 81,636 93,497 97,290 104,077 52,645 Total liabilities 5,944,333 5,731,622 5,585,105 5,459,163 5,392,203 Shareholders' equity 804,580 810,453 787,765 758,033 731,291 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2019 2018 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 60,533 $ 60,555 $ 60,672 $ 59,027 $ 58,022 Total interest expense 17,357 18,182 17,541 17,902 15,612 Net interest income 43,176 42,373 43,131 41,125 42,410 Provision for loan losses 2,508 1,005 2,506 (918 ) 2,446 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,668 41,368 40,625 42,043 39,964 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,647 6,753 6,652 5,986 6,325 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 42 42 416 256 61 Gain on sale of loans 104 131 181 93 101 Trust fees 1,685 1,523 1,520 1,541 1,573 Bank owned life insurance 582 622 559 544 554 Brokerage services 531 555 477 517 499 Other 874 1,485 1,449 601 1,021 Total noninterest income 10,465 11,111 11,254 9,538 10,134 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,406 18,388 17,891 18,046 17,823 Net occupancy 3,234 3,430 3,289 3,175 3,475 Acquisition expense — — — — 118 Advertising, travel & entertainment 791 593 733 847 786 ATM expense 236 232 246 180 250 Professional fees 1,142 1,192 1,069 1,314 1,189 Software and data processing 1,259 1,116 1,086 1,076 1,057 Communications 485 480 489 487 477 FDIC insurance — — 437 422 455 Amortization of intangibles 1,030 1,080 1,129 1,179 1,228 Other 3,361 2,515 3,331 2,901 3,338 Total noninterest expense 30,944 29,026 29,700 29,627 30,196 Income before income tax expense 20,189 23,453 22,179 21,954 19,902 Income tax expense 2,854 3,661 3,569 3,137 2,521 Net income $ 17,335 $ 19,792 $ 18,610 $ 18,817 $ 17,381 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,790 33,773 33,726 33,697 34,611 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,934 33,901 33,876 33,846 34,748 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,823 33,795 33,749 33,718 33,725 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 Diluted 0.51 0.58 0.55 0.56 0.50 Book value per common share 23.79 23.98 23.34 22.48 21.68 Tangible book value per common share (1) 17.45 17.60 16.92 16.02 15.19 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.34 0.31 0.31 0.30 0.32 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.42 9.78 9.68 10.35 9.30 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.97 13.96 14.12 15.44 13.95 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.12 4.28 4.42 4.33 4.32 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.46 1.60 1.61 1.62 1.46 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.66 2.68 2.81 2.71 2.86 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.98 3.03 3.17 3.07 3.21 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.00 128.33 128.99 127.70 131.07 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.85 1.80 1.91 1.91 1.98 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 53.87 50.53 51.44 53.66 52.18 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.﻿





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 2019 2018 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,449 $ 29,747 $ 29,363 $ 38,111 $ 42,906 Nonaccrual loans (1) 4,963 17,148 16,376 17,691 35,770 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — — — 7,927 — Restructured loans (2) 12,014 11,683 11,918 11,490 5,930 Other real estate owned 472 912 1,069 978 1,206 Repossessed assets — 4 — 25 — Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.54 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 499.64 146.54 150.86 136.54 75.54 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 142.11 84.48 84.14 63.38 62.97 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.69 0.72 0.71 0.73 0.82 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 0.45 0.46 0.61 0.70 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.32 0.07 0.23 0.24 0.18 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.92 12.39 12.36 12.19 11.94 Common equity tier 1 capital 14.07 14.19 14.02 14.38 14.77 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46 15.61 15.46 15.88 16.29 Total risk-based capital 18.43 18.65 18.52 19.06 19.59 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.18 10.46 10.48 10.18 10.64 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.03 9.40 9.28 9.01 8.68 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.28 12.54 12.36 11.70 12.23 (1) Excludes purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated. (2) Includes $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.7 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (3) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Loan Portfolio Composition The following table sets forth loan totals by category for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended 2019 2018 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 644,948 $ 621,040 $ 579,565 $ 603,411 $ 507,732 1-4 Family Residential 787,562 792,638 782,073 786,198 794,499 Commercial 1,250,208 1,236,307 1,251,248 1,104,378 1,194,118 Commercial Loans 401,521 382,077 389,521 367,995 356,649 Municipal Loans 383,960 366,906 357,028 343,026 353,370 Loans to Individuals 100,005 100,949 100,708 100,102 106,431 Total Loans $ 3,568,204 $ 3,499,917 $ 3,460,143 $ 3,305,110 $ 3,312,799





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, ﻿ 2019 2018 Income Statement: Total interest income $ 240,787 $ 229,165 Total interest expense 70,982 57,101 Net interest income 169,805 172,064 Provision for loan losses 5,101 8,437 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 164,704 163,627 Noninterest income Deposit services 26,038 25,082 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 756 (1,839 ) Gain on sale of loans 509 692 Trust fees 6,269 6,832 Bank owned life insurance 2,307 2,923 Brokerage services 2,080 1,987 Other 4,409 5,096 Total noninterest income 42,368 40,773 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 73,731 70,643 Net occupancy 13,128 13,814 Acquisition expense — 2,413 Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,964 2,894 ATM expense 894 1,090 Professional fees 4,717 4,035 Software and data processing 4,537 3,996 Communications 1,941 1,847 FDIC insurance 859 1,871 Amortization of intangibles 4,418 5,213 Other 12,108 12,283 Total noninterest expense 119,297 120,099 Income before income tax expense 87,775 84,301 Income tax expense 13,221 10,163 Net income $ 74,554 $ 74,138 Common Share Data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,747 34,951 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,895 35,116 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,823 33,725 Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.21 $ 2.12 Diluted 2.20 2.11 Book value per common share 23.79 21.68 Tangible book value per common share (1) 17.45 15.19 Cash dividends paid per common share 1.26 1.20 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.19 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.53 9.87 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.80 14.79 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.28 4.18 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.57 1.30 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.71 2.88 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.06 3.18 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.25 129.89 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.86 1.93 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 52.36 49.98 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Nonperforming Assets: $ 17,449 $ 42,906 Nonaccrual loans (1) 4,963 35,770 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — — Restructured loans (2) 12,014 5,930 Other real estate owned 472 1,206 Repossessed assets — — Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.14 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 499.64 75.54 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 142.11 62.97 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.69 0.82 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 0.70 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.21 0.07 Capital Ratios: Shareholders’ equity to total assets 11.92 11.94 Common equity tier 1 capital 14.07 14.77 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46 16.29 Total risk-based capital 18.43 19.59 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.18 10.64 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.03 8.68 Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.23 12.06 (1) Excludes PCI loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated. (2) Includes $0.8 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (3) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.



Southside Bancshares, Inc. Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,540,274 $ 43,166 4.84 % $ 3,477,187 $ 43,780 5.00 % Loans held for sale 1,114 9 3.21 % 2,497 26 4.13 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 10,083 86 3.38 % 3,000 26 3.44 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 699,868 6,431 3.65 % 555,835 5,328 3.80 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,674,503 12,197 2.89 % 1,660,331 12,569 3.00 % Total securities 2,384,454 18,714 3.11 % 2,219,166 17,923 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 59,743 437 2.90 % 57,108 422 2.93 % Interest earning deposits 44,039 247 2.23 % 26,746 206 3.06 % Federal funds sold — — — — — — Total earning assets 6,029,624 62,573 4.12 % 5,782,704 62,357 4.28 % Cash and due from banks 72,018 73,815 Accrued interest and other assets 574,124 570,657 Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,618 ) (24,938 ) Total assets $ 6,650,148 $ 6,402,238 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 372,798 262 0.28 % $ 367,615 270 0.29 % Certificates of deposits 1,204,392 6,172 2.03 % 1,118,410 6,011 2.13 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,936,969 4,067 0.83 % 1,966,764 5,085 1.03 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,514,159 10,501 1.19 % 3,452,789 11,366 1.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,019,844 4,716 1.83 % 881,088 4,647 2.09 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,554 1,426 5.74 % 98,511 1,425 5.74 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,250 643 4.23 % 60,248 685 4.51 % Other borrowings 17,874 71 1.58 % 13,401 59 1.75 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,710,681 17,357 1.46 % 4,506,037 18,182 1.60 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,049,211 1,020,325 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,408 72,923 Total liabilities 5,833,300 5,599,285 Shareholders’ equity 816,848 802,953 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,650,148 $ 6,402,238 Net interest income (FTE) $ 45,216 $ 44,175 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.98 % 3.03 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.66 % 2.68 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, loans totaling $5.0 million and $17.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,387,323 $ 43,559 5.16 % $ 3,296,665 $ 42,210 5.19 % Loans held for sale 1,965 21 4.29 % 611 7 4.65 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 3,000 27 3.61 % 3,000 28 3.79 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 459,996 4,513 3.94 % 659,187 5,732 3.53 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,680,109 13,246 3.16 % 1,647,564 12,474 3.07 % Total securities 2,143,105 17,786 3.33 % 2,309,751 18,234 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 52,311 440 3.37 % 53,764 355 2.68 % Interest earning deposits 66,017 411 2.50 % 64,690 386 2.42 % Federal funds sold 3,365 39 4.65 % 7,635 47 2.50 % Total earning assets 5,654,086 62,256 4.42 % 5,733,116 61,239 4.33 % Cash and due from banks 78,757 83,147 Accrued interest and other assets 534,835 513,738 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,838 ) (27,060 ) Total assets $ 6,242,840 $ 6,302,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 365,205 262 0.29 % $ 360,664 258 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,119,464 5,861 2.10 % 1,154,203 5,697 2.00 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,969,593 5,334 1.09 % 1,982,891 5,286 1.08 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,454,262 11,457 1.33 % 3,497,758 11,241 1.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 755,748 3,899 2.07 % 816,389 4,457 2.21 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,469 1,410 5.74 % 98,428 1,400 5.77 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,247 718 4.78 % 60,246 729 4.91 % Other borrowings 14,530 57 1.57 % 16,788 75 1.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,383,256 17,541 1.61 % 4,489,609 17,902 1.62 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,014,746 986,343 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,494 89,768 Total liabilities 5,471,496 5,565,720 Shareholders’ equity 771,344 737,221 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,242,840 $ 6,302,941 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,715 $ 43,337 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.07 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.81 % 2.71 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, loans totaling $16.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,289,840 $ 41,320 4.98 % Loans held for sale 633 8 5.01 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 13,066 103 3.13 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 722,162 7,828 4.30 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,434,982 10,394 2.87 % Total securities 2,170,210 18,325 3.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 44,304 393 3.52 % Interest earning deposits 36,098 411 4.52 % Federal funds sold 16,967 97 2.27 % Total earning assets 5,558,052 60,554 4.32 % Cash and due from banks 79,544 Accrued interest and other assets 452,257 Less: Allowance for loan losses (26,231 ) Total assets $ 6,063,622 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 361,407 257 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 1,123,101 5,170 1.83 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,968,786 4,908 0.99 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,453,294 10,335 1.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 612,134 3,066 1.99 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,385 1,431 5.77 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,245 699 4.60 % Other borrowings 16,405 81 1.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,240,463 15,612 1.46 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,034,556 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,234 Total liabilities 5,322,253 Shareholders’ equity 741,369 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,063,622 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,942 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.86 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of December 31, 2018, loans totaling $35.8 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





Southside Bancshares, Inc. Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,426,171 $ 172,715 5.04 % $ 3,290,651 $ 160,982 4.89 % Loans held for sale 1,551 63 4.06 % 1,451 63 4.34 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 4,785 167 3.49 % 15,790 417 2.64 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 593,729 22,004 3.71 % 781,127 31,964 4.09 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,665,686 50,486 3.03 % 1,462,055 41,584 2.84 % Total securities 2,264,200 72,657 3.21 % 2,258,972 73,965 3.27 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 55,752 1,654 2.97 % 54,998 1,595 2.90 % Interest earning deposits 50,252 1,250 2.49 % 78,266 1,624 2.07 % Federal funds sold 2,722 86 3.16 % 15,647 294 1.88 % Total earning assets 5,800,648 248,425 4.28 % 5,699,985 238,523 4.18 % Cash and due from banks 76,895 77,946 Accrued interest and other assets 547,241 473,639 Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,608 ) (24,378 ) Total assets $ 6,399,176 $ 6,227,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Savings accounts $ 366,606 1,052 0.29 % $ 359,509 907 0.25 % Certificates of deposit 1,149,171 23,741 2.07 % 1,160,423 18,112 1.56 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,963,936 19,772 1.01 % 1,978,140 16,845 0.85 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,479,713 44,565 1.28 % 3,498,072 35,864 1.03 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 868,859 17,719 2.04 % 720,785 12,813 1.78 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,491 5,661 5.75 % 98,327 5,659 5.76 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,248 2,775 4.61 % 60,243 2,610 4.33 % Other borrowings 15,645 262 1.67 % 10,880 155 1.42 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,522,956 70,982 1.57 % 4,388,307 57,101 1.30 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,017,836 1,040,447 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,017 47,176 Total liabilities 5,616,809 5,475,930 Shareholders’ equity 782,367 751,262 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,399,176 $ 6,227,192 Net interest income (FTE) $ 177,443 $ 181,422 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.06 % 3.18 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.71 % 2.88 % (1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount. (2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost. Note: As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, loans totaling $5.0 million and $35.8 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 2019 2018 December 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2019 2018 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 17,335 $ 19,792 $ 18,610 $ 18,817 $ 17,381 $ 74,554 $ 74,138 After-tax amortization expense 814 853 892 931 970 3,490 4,118 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 18,149 $ 20,645 $ 19,502 $ 19,748 $ 18,351 $ 78,044 $ 78,256 Average shareholders' equity $ 816,848 $ 802,953 $ 771,344 $ 737,221 $ 741,369 $ 782,367 $ 751,262 Less: Average intangibles for the period (215,101 ) (216,169 ) (217,266 ) (218,438 ) (219,645 ) (216,733 ) (222,325 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 601,747 $ 586,784 $ 554,078 $ 518,783 $ 521,724 $ 565,634 $ 528,937 Return on average tangible common equity 11.97 % 13.96 % 14.12 % 15.44 % 13.95 % 13.80 % 14.79 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 804,580 $ 810,453 $ 787,765 $ 758,033 $ 731,291 $ 804,580 $ 731,291 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (214,477 ) (215,507 ) (216,587 ) (217,716 ) (218,895 ) (214,477 ) (218,895 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 590,103 $ 594,946 $ 571,178 $ 540,317 $ 512,396 $ 590,103 $ 512,396 Total assets at end of period $ 6,748,913 $ 6,542,075 $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494 $ 6,748,913 $ 6,123,494 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (214,477 ) (215,507 ) (216,587 ) (217,716 ) (218,895 ) (214,477 ) (218,895 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 6,534,436 $ 6,326,568 $ 6,156,283 $ 5,999,480 $ 5,904,599 $ 6,534,436 $ 5,904,599 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 9.03 % 9.40 % 9.28 % 9.01 % 8.68 % 9.03 % 8.68 % Common shares outstanding end of period 33,823 33,795 33,749 33,718 33,725 33,823 33,725 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.45 $ 17.60 $ 16.92 $ 16.02 $ 15.19 $ 17.45 $ 15.19 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 43,176 $ 42,373 $ 43,131 $ 41,125 $ 42,410 $ 169,805 $ 172,064 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans 653 641 598 598 599 2,490 2,354 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,387 1,161 986 1,614 1,933 5,148 7,004 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 45,216 44,175 44,715 43,337 44,942 177,443 181,422 Noninterest income 10,465 11,111 11,254 9,538 10,134 42,368 40,773 Nonrecurring income (2) (42 ) (42 ) (557 ) 171 (66 ) (470 ) 1,198 Total revenue $ 55,639 $ 55,244 $ 55,412 $ 53,046 $ 55,010 $ 219,341 $ 223,393 Noninterest expense $ 30,944 $ 29,026 $ 29,700 $ 29,627 $ 30,196 $ 119,297 $ 120,099 Pre-tax amortization expense (1,030 ) (1,080 ) (1,129 ) (1,179 ) (1,228 ) (4,418 ) (5,213 ) Nonrecurring expense (3) 56 (33 ) (67 ) 18 (264 ) (26 ) (3,236 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 29,970 $ 27,913 $ 28,504 $ 28,466 $ 28,704 $ 114,853 $ 111,650 Efficiency ratio 55.92 % 52.23 % 52.95 % 56.00 % 54.70 % 54.25 % 52.16 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 53.87 % 50.53 % 51.44 % 53.66 % 52.18 % 52.36 % 49.98 % Average earning assets $ 6,029,624 $ 5,782,704 $ 5,654,086 $ 5,733,116 $ 5,558,052 $ 5,800,648 $ 5,699,985 Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.91 % 3.06 % 2.91 % 3.03 % 2.93 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.98 % 3.03 % 3.17 % 3.07 % 3.21 % 3.06 % 3.18 % Net interest spread 2.52 % 2.55 % 2.69 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.58 % 2.72 % Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.66 % 2.68 % 2.81 % 2.71 % 2.86 % 2.71 % 2.88 % (1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures. (2) These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale, loss on fair value hedge, other-than-temporary impairment charges and additional bank owned life insurance income realized as a result of the death benefits for a retired covered officer, in the periods where applicable. (3) These adjustments may include acquisition expenses, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.



