Jyske Bank has decided that a correct composition of income from leasing activities entails a reclassification of certain fees paid to net interest income. The reclassification has no bearing on other items and thus bears no impact on net profit. Comparative figure as at the end of the third quarter of 2019 have been adjusted, cf. the attached table.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Corporate announcement 20200131FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: