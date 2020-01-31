Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Powertrain Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type & Geography - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This powertrain market report has been segmented based on components, propulsion type, drive type, vehicle type and regionally.
North America and Europe are expected to dominate the overall powertrain market which is majorly attributed to the strong adoption of all-wheel drive vehicles in these regions.
However, Asia-Pacific powertrain market is expected to witness the highest gains owing to increasing vehicle sale coupled with the growing demand for automated transmission in countries such as China and India. Also, a substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has triggered the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles which will drive the powertrain market in the near future.
Key Findings
The Leading Players
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Takeaway
5. Market Segment by Powertrain Component
6. Market Segment by Propulsion Type
7. Market Segment by Drive Type
8. Market Segment by Vehicle Type
9. Market Segment by Region
10. Powertrain Technology Trends
11. Technology Roadmap by Stakeholders
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiling
14. Future Outlook
15. Analyst View
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elyfol
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: