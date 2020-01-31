Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Powertrain Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type & Geography - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This powertrain market report has been segmented based on components, propulsion type, drive type, vehicle type and regionally.



North America and Europe are expected to dominate the overall powertrain market which is majorly attributed to the strong adoption of all-wheel drive vehicles in these regions.

However, Asia-Pacific powertrain market is expected to witness the highest gains owing to increasing vehicle sale coupled with the growing demand for automated transmission in countries such as China and India. Also, a substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has triggered the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles which will drive the powertrain market in the near future.



Key Findings

Growing pressure for reducing emissions and enhancing fuel economy are amongst key factors which are changing the mobility landscape. Therefore, it is driving OEMs to disrupt traditional chains by adopting altered powertrain strategies and invest in green technologies such as powertrain electrification, mass-market conceptual technologies introduce never seen product mix and utilize innovative business models.

Development of advanced technologies such as combustion control improvements applied to the internal combustion engine is also expected to contribute to the overall market growth

In order to capitalize on the rapidly growing powertrain business, several global auto giants are coming up with standalone powertrain units, which will contribute significantly to the market growth



