Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for conductive inks is estimated at >$2.5 billion in annual revenues and will continue to grow as applications proliferate in sensors, wearables, smart packaging, flexible electronics, OLEDs, thin-film transistors, photovoltaics, smart textiles, automotive and more.
Not only will demand across all current grow, but the development of new materials and processes is leading to the creation of new market opportunities for conductive ink producers and suppliers in flexible, customized and 3D printed electronics.
Opportunities explored in this report include:
Copper and silver inks will continue to dominate the market for the next few years but growth in flexible electronics necessitates the development of new materials.
Conductive ink materials explored in this report include:
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market drivers
1.2 The evolution of electronics
1.2.1 The wearables revolution
1.2.2 Flexible, thin, and large-area form factors
1.3 Flexible and stretchable electronics
1.3.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable
1.3.2 Organic and printed electronics
1.3.3 New conductive materials
1.3.4 Stretchable conductors
1.3.5 Applications
1.4 Products
1.5 Global market for conductive inks 2015-2030, by type
2 Research Methodology
3 Conductive Ink Materials
3.1 Conductive ink types
3.1.1 Conductive ink materials
3.1.2 Advanced materials solutions
3.1.3 Commercially available conductive ink products
3.1.4 Improvements in conductive ink performance
3.2 Printing methods
3.2.1 Nanoparticle ink
3.3 Sintering
3.4 Conductive Filaments
3.5 Conductive films, foils and grids
3.6 Inkjet printing in flexible electronics
3.7 Carbon Nanotubes
3.7.1 Properties
3.7.1.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes
3.7.2 Applications
3.8 Prices
3.9 Companies
3.10 Conductive Polymers (CP)
3.10.1 Properties
3.10.1.1 PDMS
3.10.1.2 PEDOT: PSS
3.10.1.2.1 Transparency
3.10.2 Applications
3.10.3 Prices
3.10.4 Companies
3.11 Graphene
3.11.1 Properties
3.11.2 Applications
3.11.3 Prices
3.11.4 Companies
3.12 Silver Ink (Flake, nanoparticles, nanowires, ion)
3.12.1 Silver flake
3.12.2 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink
3.12.2.1 Conductivity
3.12.3 Silver nanowires
3.12.4 Applications
3.12.5 Prices
3.12.5.1 Cost for printed area
3.12.6 Companies
3.13 Copper Ink And Paste
3.13.1 Copper (Cu) nanoparticle ink
3.13.2 Silver-coated copper
3.13.3 Applications
3.13.4 Prices
3.13.5 Companies
3.14 Nanocellulose
3.14.1 Properties
3.14.2 Applications
3.14.2.1 Cellulose nanofibers in conductive inks
3.14.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals in conductive inks
3.14.3 Prices
3.15 Gold (Au) INK
3.15.1 Properties
3.15.2 Applications
3.15.3 Prices
3.15.4 Companies
3.16 Siloxane Inks
3.16.1 Properties
3.17 Sintered Die Attach Paste
3.17.1 Properties
3.17.2 Prices
3.17.3 Companies
4 Markets For Conductive Inks
4.1 Touchscreens And Displays
4.1.1 Transparent conductive electrodes
4.1.2 Flexible and stretchable transparent electrodes
4.1.2.1 Carbon nanotubes (SWNT)
4.1.2.2 Double-walled carbon nanotubes
4.1.2.3 Graphene
4.1.2.4 Silver nanowires
4.1.2.5 Nanocellulose
4.1.2.5.1 Flexible energy storage
4.1.2.6 Copper nanowires
4.1.3 E-Readers
4.1.4 Global market size
4.2 Printed And Flexible Sensors
4.2.1 Flexible and stretchable transistors
4.2.2 Flexible and stretchable actuators
4.2.3 Stretchable artificial skin
4.2.4 Wearable gas sensors
4.2.5 Wearable strain sensors
4.2.6 Piezoresistive sensors
4.2.7 Glucose sensors
4.2.8 Capacitive sensors
4.2.9 Global market size
4.3 RFID
4.3.1 Smart labels
4.3.2 Printed antennas
4.3.3 Global market size
4.4 Medical And Healthcare Sensors And Wearables
4.4.1 Biosensors
4.4.1.1 Nanomaterials-based devices
4.4.2 Patch-type skin sensors
4.4.3 Skin temperature monitoring
4.4.4 Hydration sensors
4.4.5 Wearable sweat sensors
4.4.6 Smart footwear
4.4.7 Global market size
4.5 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles)
4.5.1 Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films
4.5.2 Stretchable e-textile inks
4.5.3 Conductive fibers
4.5.4 Conductive yarns
4.5.5 Stretchable yarns for electronics
4.5.6 Stretchable E-fabrics
4.5.7 Conductive coatings
4.5.8 Solar energy harvesting textiles
4.5.9 Global market size
4.6 Energy Storage And Harvesting
4.6.1 Printed, flexible and stretchable batteries
4.6.1.1 Flexible and stretchable LIBs
4.6.1.1.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
4.6.1.1.2 Stretchable lithium-ion battery
4.6.1.1.3 Kirigami lithium-ion battery
4.6.1.1.4 Stretchable Zn-based batteries
4.6.2 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
4.6.3 Stretchable heaters
4.6.4 Photovoltaics
4.6.5 Printed heaters
4.6.6 Global market size
4.7 Other Electronics
4.7.1 In-mold electronics
4.7.2 Printed, flexible and stretchable circuit boards and interconnects
4.7.3 Printed, flexible and stretchable transistors
4.7.4 LED lighting
4.7.5 Stretchable lighting
4.7.6 Printed transistors
4.7.7 Printed logic and memory
4.7.8 EMI shielding
4.7.9 3D printed electronics
4.7.10 Global market size
4.8 Automotive
4.8.1 Applications of conductive inks in automotive
5 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvfqy8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: