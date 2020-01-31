31 January 2020 – Kværner ASA will publish its 4th quarter and annual results 2019 at the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 07:00 CET. A presentation will be held at Felix Konferansesenter, Lancing, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo at 09:00 CET the same morning.



To attend the presentation, please register by emailing ir@kvaerner.com.

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.kvaerner.com and https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200212_8/ at 09:00 CET.

The complete 4th quarter and annual results 2019 presentation will be available at http://www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Torbjørn Andersen, VP Communication & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@kvaerner.com

Investor Relations:

Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO, Kvaerner, +Mob: +47 950 28 363, email: ir@kvaerner.com

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a project execution specialist and a trusted advisor for our clients. We provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and deliver advanced offshore and onshore installations around the world.

We have offices in seven countries and approximately 2 800 employees. Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) has the highest priority in our work, and we aim to deliver technology and solutions in a safe and sustainable way. Our passion, experience and expertise realise values for clients and societies. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and preferred partner for operators and contractors within oil and gas, renewable energy and in the field of engineering and fabrication.

In 2018, Kvaerner's Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 7.3 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 September 2019 of NOK 8.3 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com (http://www.kvaerner.com).

