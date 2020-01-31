Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Global Online Education Market’

Due to the increasing demand of e-learning by students to enhance their expertise in one of the major driving factors influencing the Global Online Education Market Another driving factor includes the increasing internet penetration, growing technological advancement, and enabling personalized learning experience for students. This leads to boost the global online education market with a rapid space.

The global online education market is categorized into several segmentation including type, technology and region. On the basis of type, the global online education market is segregated into academic and corporate. Based on the technology, the global online education market is fragmented into mobile e-learning, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, learning management system, podcasts, and virtual classroom.

Online education refers to learning in a 100% virtual environment. Online education can play a major role in developing the education industry overall in terms of money as well as innovation.



Platforms that facilitate learning through gaming are gaining popularity. Improvements in IT security and implementation of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system as now, people can enjoy a smooth learning experience on safe online platforms. Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence are expected to further boost the growth rate of the online education market.

Thus online Education industry is growing rapidly. In developing countries especially like India and china this online education market is booming at higher rate. Among technology, online Education industry is one of the fastest growing industry globally as it provides employment and revenues at large scale. Due to foreign education demand, Advancement in technology as E-learning or corresponding education and test preparation there have been major change in the education industry in recent years. Urbanization, Globalization are some major driving factors for the education market growth. The demand for better education is increasing through increase in private participation. Therefore online education market is booming in the market with high rate.

Top Companies:

Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics, Tata Interactive Systems, N2N Services, Microsoft, Saba Software, McGrawHill, YY

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring



Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Another Report: ‘Global Education Apps Market’

The Global Education Apps Market is driven by increase in demand for the digitalization. Moreover, there has been an increase in the awareness among consumers which is likely to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the competition among the population is also one of the major factors which is likely to increase the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the connectivity of devices, and the increase in the IOT is also one of the major factor which is also one of the factor which boost the growth of the market. Increase in the demand for tracking of monitoring and detection of healthcare is one of the major factor which is likely to increase the demand for the global education apps market. Furthermore, there has been a rapid rise in the availability of the apps is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, increase in the use of digitalization is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in the demand for learning new languages and course is also leading to the increase in the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the connectivity among devices is also contributed significantly to the growth of the market. The use of internet and access to data is one of the major factor which boost the growth of the market. In addition, the demand for the education apps has led to the increase in spending which is likely to boost the growth of the market. Increase in acquisition and mergers is also one of the factors which is likely to enhance and boast the growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in the television commercials is also likely to boost the market growth. However, increase in the presence of counterfeit products is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Top Companies:

Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity, Rosetta Stone, WizIQ, ...

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.

The extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purposes is the primary factor driving the growth of the education apps market. However, to include educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. For this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and enhancing server capabilities. Educational apps are extensively promoting collaborative learning and active learning. Consequently, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are emphasizing on including such apps in their education digitization framework.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable technology

Smartphones



Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education



