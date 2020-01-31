IQE plc

(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

31 January 2020

As at 31 January 2020, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 796,159,802 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 796,159,802.

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

