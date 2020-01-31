Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2020 at 2.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc has received on 31 January 2020 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total the holding of Lazard Freres Gestion SAS managed fund FCP Lazard Investissement Microcaps, in Harvia Plc shares and votes, has decreased below five (5) percent on 30 January 2020. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of Lazard Freres Gestion SAS managed fund FCP Lazard Investissement Microcaps according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% - 4.97% 18,694,236 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) 5.09% - 5.09% -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000306873 930,000 - 4.97% - SUBTOTAL A 930,000 4.97%

HARVIA PLC



Further information:



CFO Ari Vesterinen

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 61.9 million in 2018, its operating profit was EUR 9.4 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.