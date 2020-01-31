Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Global K-12 Education Market’

Global K-12 Education market can be fabricated on several types such as product type, applications, regions/regions and renowned companies. Global K-12 Education market on the basis of product types classified into three types as Private K-12 education, Public K-12 education and Online K-12 education. Furthermore on the basis of applications Global K-12 Education market can be divided into four types as Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School and High School.

The Global K-12 Education Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a high CAGR of during 2019-2025.

K-12 is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It is also called as Elementary and Secondary education of a student. At the age of five or six years Elementary education starts. And the education of student between the ages of 12 to 18 is defined as the Secondary education. Elementary education is generally takes place in primary school. After primary school, secondary education takes place in high school. It can be further segmented into junior high and senior high education. Students between 12 to 15 ages are junior high and students between the ages 15 to 18 are senior high students. Education industry provides training and learning experience in different types of subjects. Their primary duty is education which includes profit and non-profit establishments. As in huge amount students are going to abroad for higher study. Thus Education industry is growing rapidly. In developing countries especially like India and china this education market is booming at higher rate. Among technology, Education industry is one of the fastest growing industry globally as it provides employment and revenues at large scale. Due to foreign education demand, Advancement in technology as E-learning or corresponding education and test preparation there have been major change in the education industry in recent years. Urbanization, Globalization are some major driving factors for the education market growth. The demand for better education is increasing through increase in private participation. E-education is booming in the market with high rate.

K–12 stands for kindergarten to 12th grade, indicates the sum of primary and secondary education in several nations, such as Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iran, Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States, for publicly supported school grades prior to college.

Top Companies:

Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge, Adobe Systems, Blackboard, BenQ, Cengage Learning, D2L, Ellucian, IBM, Intel, Knewton, Mcmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, Microsoft, Oracle, Pearson Education, Promethean World, Saba Software, Smart Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public K-12 education

Private K-12 education

Online K-12 education



Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Another Report: ‘Global K-12 Instruction Material Market’

A collection of materials which includes human and non-human resources and animate and inanimate objects are known as Instructional materials. These Instructional materials are used by the teachers in learning and teaching situations. These materials helps students to achieve desired learning objectives. This gives students more exciting, interactive and interesting learning experience. Therefore these K-12 instruction materials are used by the teachers and student for better learning experience.

This report focuses on the Global K-12 Instruction Material Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Instruction Material development in United States, Europe and China.

The huge shift from traditional learning process to digitalized format process is the major factor driving the growth of global K-12 digital instruction material market. Education industry provides training and learning experience in different types of subjects. Their primary duty is education which includes profit and non-profit establishments. Thus Education industry is growing rapidly. In developing countries especially like India and china this education market is booming at higher rate. Due to foreign education demand, Advancement in technology as E-learning or corresponding education and test preparation there have been major change in the education industry in recent years. Urbanization, Globalization are some major driving factors for the education market growth. The demand for better education is increasing through increase in private participation. E-education is booming in the market with high rate. Due to the low price of digital content many schools and governments are encouraging the use of digital instruction materials in many countries worldwide. Therefore it is expected to grow K-12 digital instructions material market rapidly in next few years. Also due to better engagement, interactivity and access market will further boost at high rate on a global level.

Instructional Materials are any collection of materials including animate and inanimate objects and human and non-human resources that a teacher may use in teaching and learning situations to help achieve desired learning objectives. Instructional materials may aid a student in concretizing a learning experience so as to make learning more exciting, interesting and interactive.

Top Companies:

Hachette, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning, Mastery Education, Santillana, Franz Cornelsen, Follett, Gakken, Kyowon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional instruction material

Digital instruction material



Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

