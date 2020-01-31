Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines' defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 14.25% over the historic period and stood at US$3.6 billion in 2019. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.98% to value US$5.3 billion in 2024.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Philippines defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Philippines defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Philippines defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Philippines defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 19.2% during the historic period, will decrease to an average of 15.4% over the forecast period due to the procurement of fighter aircraft, corvettes, Multipurpose Attack Craft (MPAC), and infrastructure construction projects. The share of revenue expenditure increased from 80.8% during the historic period to 84.6% over the forecast period.



Population growth will inflate the per capita defense expenditure from US$33.6 in 2020 to US$45.4 in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.27%. Homeland security expenditure is valued at US$3.35 billion in 2019 and grow to US$4.8 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.33%. Expenditure will primarily be driven by efforts to counter terrorism, human trafficking and the illicit drug trade.



Air and Naval forces modernization is expected to be key objective of the Philippines Horizon II program. In Response to the perceived internal weakness and regional strategic challenges Philippines department of defense has embarked air force and naval transformation process to enhance their capabilities under Horizon II program.



The Air force accounts for highest share of 46.6% and has been allocated US$2.61 billion followed by navy which holds 25% share and has allocated close to US$1.44 billion; as compared to air force and navy army accounts for relatively less share of 15.89% and has allocated US$890 million for modernization under horizon phase II.



The US, Indonesia and South Korea are the major suppliers for The Philippines. During 2014-2018, South Korea emerged as the largest supplier of military hardware to The Philippines with a 28.8% share of defense imports, followed by Indonesia and the US with respective shares of 25.8% and 24.5%. South Korea, Indonesia and US has mainly supplied aircraft and naval vessels, a trend anticipated to continue over the forecast period due to the country's dependence on these three countries as a defense supplier.



Key Highlights



The Philippines' defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 14.25% over the historic-period and stood at US$3.6 billion in 2019. The growing strength and assertiveness of the Chinese Navy with regards to territorial claims in the South China Sea has spurred the government to enhance its military capabilities

Capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 19.2% during the historic period, will decrease to an average of 15.4%

Over the forecast period due to the procurement of fighter aircraft, corvettes, Multipurpose Attack Craft (MPAC), and infrastructure construction projects.

