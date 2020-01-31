In accordance with the authorisation granted by the AGM on 5 June 2019, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has decided to establish a share-based incentive scheme (Restricted Share Unit Plan) for senior executives and key personnel employed by the company and its subsidiaries. The scheme encompasses up to 131 425 shares and has a duration of three years. The company's liability with respect to the scheme will be met through existing holdings of treasury shares. As of 31 January 2020, SalMar ASA holds 377 141 treasury shares.

The purpose of the share-based incentive scheme (RSUP) is to encourage employees to maintain a deep, long-term engagement in the company, through a further alignment of the employees' interests with those of other shareholders. Under the RSUP, participating individuals will be awarded shares to motivate them to contribute to the continued success and profitability of the company, as well as deliver outstanding results. The RSUP will also enhance SalMar's ability to attract and retain staff.

Under the RSUP, participants will receive, free of charge, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), which, if certain predefined performance criteria are met within an accrual period, will be released and transferred to them as shares. The RSUP comprises three accrual periods of one, two and three calendar years respectively, with 2019 being the first year. Each accrual period encompasses 1/3 of the total number of RSUs included in the scheme. One RSU gives a contingent entitlement to one share.

The following criteria determine the award of RSUs during each of the three accrual periods:

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs is independent of any performance criteria

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar achieving a certain EBIT/kg more than other aquaculture companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the accrual period

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar's shares achieving a higher total shareholder return (TSR) than a defined group of comparable companies during the accrual period.

Accrual of RSUs under the scheme presumes that the individual is an employee of SalMar or a participating subsidiary. The total gain from released RSUs during one calendar year shall not exceed 100 per cent of the participant's basic salary. Under the scheme's rules, the number of RSUs will be adjusted in the event of a dividend payout in order to preserve, but not increase, the value of the RSU allocation.

The RSUP goes into effect on 31 January 2020 and encompasses senior executives and key personnel at SalMar and its subsidiaries.

Restricted share units granted primary insiders 31 January 2020:

Frode Arntsen has received 2 248 RSUs in the Company

Roger Bekken has received 2 302 RSUs in the Company

Tonette Bjørgård has received 1 348 RSUs in the Company

Eva Haugen has received 1 349 RSUs in the Company

Håkon Husby has received 932 RSUs in the Company

Runar Sivertsen has received 932 RSUs in the Company

Ulrik Steinvik has received 1 978 RSUs in the Company

Trine Sæther Romuld has received 3 010 RSUs in the Company

Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 206 RSUs in the Company

New holdings:

After completion of the abovementioned grant Frode Arntsen holds 5 419 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 917 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Roger Bekken holds 5 215 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 12 868 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Tonette Bjørgård holds 3 327 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 5 274 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Eva Haugen* holds 3 328 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 5 617 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Håkon Husby holds 932 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 0 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Runar Sivertsen holds 2 178 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 906 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Ulrik Steinvik* holds 4 880 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 15 751 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Trine Sæther Romuld holds 3 010 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 300 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Arthur Wisniewski holds 2 806 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 9 shares in the Company.

*Shares are owned directly and indirectly through related parties.

