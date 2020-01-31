ANNOUNCEMENT

31.01.2020

Inbank AS

Inbank AS sold 100% stake in Inbank Liising AS

Inbank AS sold 100% of its subsidiary Inbank Liising AS to Finora Capital AS, a financial services company. By agreement of the parties, the transaction price shall not be disclosed.

Inbank Liising was established in 2016 with the goal of providing full service leasing for small and medium-sized enterprises which would include the lease, maintenance and insurance of equipment. In 2019, the loan portfolio of Inbank Liising was 2.6 million euros.

The transfer of ownership in Inbank Liising AS does not have a significant impact on the economic activities of Inbank AS.

Finora Capital is an Estonian capital based financing company providing clients with flexible and favourable financing opportunities such as mortgage loan, small loans, hire-purchase and factoring.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 1,750 active partners and 550,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:



Kärri Brewster-Palts

Inbank AS

Head of Group Marketing

karri.brewster-palts@inbank.ee

+372 5565 5500