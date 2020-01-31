Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transformers Market, 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the market value ($m) and market capacity (MVA) for the years of 2014-2023; split between the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023) across all levels. The report covers the global and regional drivers and restraints influencing the market.



An overview of the existing manufacturers and their market share at the global and country levels are presented. In addition, at the country level, transmission network line lengths (ckm) and substations (units), key policies and regulations, and upcoming substations projects are also presented. Profiles of major global manufacturers are also outlined in the report.



The global power transformers market is estimated to reach $12.84bn in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.



Globally, the power sector is undergoing changes, owing to various economic and environmental factors. Concerns about global warming, increasing consumer base, rapid urbanization, growing income, and operational efficiency are some of the factors aiding market reforms in the sector. In well established markets, grid assets are nearing the end of their life or well past their service life, raising questions about efficiency in their performance.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart technologies such as batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) would require sophisticated power transformers, as part of the effort to strengthen the grid. On the other hand, lack of or saturated grid capacities, growing per capita consumption, evolving power generation mix, and push for 100% electrification are adding to the demand for power transformers in developing economies, with new generation and transmission capacities added to meet the growing demand for power.



The supply of cheap and reliable power is critical to economic progress and development. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are transforming their power sectors, which is resulting in significant increase in demand for power transformers. Globally, investments will likely continue to be made in the transmission and distribution sector to develop a highly resilient and reliable grid that would facilitate dynamic generation and consumption, while operating safely.



Asia-Pacific power transformers market is estimated to reach $5.83bn in 2023. Despite a slowdown in its market, China is expected to lead not only the regional market but also the global market. Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets.



Replacements and grid resilience initiatives are resulting in market growth in the US, the UK, Germany, and a few other developed countries. Extensive power generation capacity addition, grid expansion, and economic progress similar to the trend observed in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, are influencing the markets of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil. With the demand for power set to increase in the Middle East and Africa, the EMEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region, with the market growing at a CAGR of 3.3%, over the forecast period (2019-2023).



Report Scope



Analysis of the market growth at global and regional levels of Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The report provides market analysis for the key countries of the US, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

The report offers market size analysis (value and capacity) for the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023).

It provides the competitive landscape at global and country level for the year 2018.

Key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on the power transformers market at global and regional levels, upcoming substations and policies as well as regulations at country level, and profiles of major equipment manufacturers are also discussed.

The report will allow you to:



Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on power transformers

Develop strategies based on developments in the market

Identify key business-development avenues, based on an understanding of market trends

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Power Transformers Market to Grow Steadily to Reach $12.84bn in 2023

1.2 China, the US, and India are Estimated to be the Top markets over the Forecast Period



2 Introduction

2.1 Power Transformers

2.1.1 Classification of Power Transformers

2.2 Report Guidance



3 Power Transformers, Global

3.1 Power Transformers, Global, Market Overview

3.2 Power Transformers, Global, Value-Chain Analysis

3.3 Power Transformers, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

3.3.1 Power Transformers, Global, Drivers and Impact Analysis

3.3.2 Power Transformers, Global, Restraints and Impact Analysis

3.4 Power Transformers, Global, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

3.4.1 Power Transformers, Global, Market Capacity (MVA), 2014-2023

3.4.2 Power Transformers, Global, Market Value ($bn), 2014-2023

3.5 Power Transformers, Global, Competitive Landscape



4 Power Transformers, Americas

4.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Overview

4.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

4.2.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Drivers and Impact Analysis

4.2.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Restraints and Impact Analysis

4.3 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

4.3.1 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Capacity (GVA), 2014-2023

4.3.2 Power Transformers, Americas, Market Value ($bn), 2014-2023



5 Power Transformers, US

5.1 Power Transformers, US, Market Overview

5.2 Power Transformers, US, Key Policies and Initiatives

5.2.1 Strategic Reserve Program for Large Power Transformers

5.2.2 Anti-dumping Duties

5.2.3 US Department of Energy-Loan Guarantee Program

5.3 Power Transformers, US, Market Size Analysis, 2014-2023

5.3.1 Power Transformers, US, Market Capacity (MVA), 2014-2023

5.3.2 Power Transformers, US, Market Value ($m), 2014-2023

5.4 Power Transformers, US, Competitive Landscape

5.5 Power Transformers, US, Key Upcoming Substation Projects



6 Power Transformers, Brazil



7 Power Transformers, Asia-Pacific



8 Power Transformers, China



9 Power Transformers, India



10 Power Transformers, Japan



11 Power Transformers, Vietnam



12 Power Transformers, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)



13 Power Transformers, UK



14 Power Transformers, Germany



15 Power Transformers, Russia



16 Power Transformers, Saudi Arabia



17 Power Transformers, Key Company Profiles



TBEA Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

TWBB

Siemens AG

Xi'an XD Transformer Co. Ltd.

General Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Crompton Greaves Limited

JSHP Transformers

Hyosung Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SGB-SMIT Management GmbH.

Delta Transformers Inc.

Weg Electric Equipment S.A.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Togliatti Transformer (TTZ)

SVEL

Dong Anh

Best

Iljin Electric

LSIS Co. Ltd.

Wilson

ALMACO

GETRA

