Vopak completes divestment of terminal in Algeciras

Today, Royal Vopak completed the earlier announced divestment of its oil terminal in Algeciras to First State Investments. This divestment is the finalization of the sale of three terminals (Amsterdam, Hamburg and Algeciras) to First State Investments as previously announced.

On 12 February 2020, Vopak will publish its 2019 full-year results, including the financial results of the divestment which are in line with previous announcements made in 2019.





Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com

