New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842956/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. pulse and regional oximeters market, which valued $687.3 million in 2018, is expected to generate $1,101.4 million in 2024, experiencing a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019¬–2024 (forecast period). Faster growth is predicted for the pulse oximeter category, based on product type. This is because of the suitability of such devices for a higher number of applications, in comparison to regional oximeters, as the former can be affixed to numerous parts of the body, including the palm/feet, fingertips, and nose. Additionally, they are compact and easy to use, because of which they would occupy an about 90.0% share in the market by 2024.



In 2018, the largest share in the U.S. pulse and regional oximeters market was held by the fingertip category, on the basis of pulse oximeter type. During the forecast period, the wrist-worn category would observe the highest CAGR, as such devices have more-advanced technology and they are being rapidly used at homes for regular patient monitoring. Further, reusable products led the market in 2018, on the basis of the type of sensor, owing to their cost-effectiveness.



The rising adoption of sensor-based oximeters in homecare settings is trending in the U.S. pulse and regional oximeters market, as they are ideal for tracking the oxygen saturation of the elderly. Owing to the convenience, non-invasiveness, and safety aspects of the such devices, they are being increasingly adopted for home-based health tracking of patients.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001