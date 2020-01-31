Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecoms: Telco Use Cases and Monetization Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report lays out the key big data analytics (BDA) and artificial intelligence (AI) definitions and underlying technologies, decodes the BDA & AI players' ecosystem map and value chain, and summarizes the service use cases that can be harnessed by telcos to transform and produce value.
The report provides several BDA & AI value chain positioning options that telcos can adopt to drive new revenue streams. It also includes selected countries' frameworks on data governance. The report concludes by offering two case studies of telcos' BDA & AI implementations, solutions, and partnerships.
BDA and AI are key pillars of the fourth industrial revolution. Telcos are joining the BDA and AI race to drive digital transformation, personalized services, internal efficiency and innovation.
The report is structured as follows:
Key highlights from the report:
Companies Mentioned
