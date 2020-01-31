Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecoms: Telco Use Cases and Monetization Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report lays out the key big data analytics (BDA) and artificial intelligence (AI) definitions and underlying technologies, decodes the BDA & AI players' ecosystem map and value chain, and summarizes the service use cases that can be harnessed by telcos to transform and produce value.



The report provides several BDA & AI value chain positioning options that telcos can adopt to drive new revenue streams. It also includes selected countries' frameworks on data governance. The report concludes by offering two case studies of telcos' BDA & AI implementations, solutions, and partnerships.



BDA and AI are key pillars of the fourth industrial revolution. Telcos are joining the BDA and AI race to drive digital transformation, personalized services, internal efficiency and innovation.



The report is structured as follows:



Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context; an overview of the key BDA & AI definitions and technologies for telcos. It also discusses national BDA & AI strategies, regulations, and security considerations.

Section 2: The AI and Big Data Analytics Ecosystem; a digest of the telecoms BDA & AI use cases, an analysis of the BDA & AI value chain and an overview of the BDA & AI ecosystem players' map. This section also gives and explains a number of BDA & AI value chain positioning possibilities for telecom operators to help them yield new revenue streams.

Section 3: Case Studies; provides two telecom operators' BDA & AI implementation case studies analyzing the drivers of such moves, the partnerships involved and the related solution portfolios.

Section 4: Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them harness the benefits of BDA & AI and drive new revenue streams.

Key highlights from the report:



BDA & AI implementation is crucial in driving telcos' service innovation, deepening customer engagement, improving business agility, and powering 5G & IoT.

A number of telcos have already started implementing BDA & AI through, for instance, partnerships, JVs, M&As, or through in-house development.

Beyond using BDA & AI for their own operational, product, & customer interaction transformation, telcos can also yield new revenue streams from the BDA & AI opportunity by playing a role in the AI value chain. A number of positioning and monetization options are available to them.

