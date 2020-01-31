Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Report By Voltage, By Types, By Applications, And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Argentina's Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.

This report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, type, insulation type, and application. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Argentina switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Argentina switchgear market is anticipated to grow over the coming years on account of increasing number of renewable power projects under the government initiative RenovAr and improvisation of power transmission infrastructure. Further, public and private organizations have invested approximately $33.2 billion in the past few years that has led to the construction of several new projects in the country for strengthening of transportation infrastructure. Such developments would generate additional demand for switchgear in near future.



Argentina's switchgear market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years primarily due to rising development in the power utility and transportation sectors in the country as part of government development plans. For instance, Argentinian authorities are inviting investment against released tenders for 147 renewable-based energy generation projects with a total power generation capacity of 1,600 MW from 2016, out of which 36 projects were under construction as on March 2018.



Based on the voltage, the low voltage segment has acquired maximum Argentina switchgear market share, in terms of revenues. Moreover, projects for commercial offices, hotels, residential areas and transportation are expected to surge the demand for switchgears in the country.



Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Argentina Switchgear Market Size and Argentina Switchgear Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, until 2025

Historical Data of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, until 2025

Historical Data of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, until 2025

Historical Data of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, until 2025

Argentina Switchgear Market Drivers

Argentina Switchgear Market Restraints

Argentina Switchgear Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Argentina Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltages, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Argentina Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.6 Argentina Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Argentina Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Argentina Switchgear Market Trends



6. Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1 Argentina MCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Argentina MCCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.3 Argentina C&R Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.4 Argentina ACB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.5 Argentina COS Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.6 Argentina Other Low Voltage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.2 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.3 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.4 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.5 Argentina Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



7. Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

7.1 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Argentina ISG (Indoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Argentina OSG (Outdoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Argentina Other Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Argentina Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Argentina Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Argentina Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.4 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.2 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.3 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.4 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.5 Argentina Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



8. Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

8.1 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.2.1 Argentina Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.2 Argentina Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.3 Argentina Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

8.3.1 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.2 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.3 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.4 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.5 Argentina High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



9 Argentina Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

9.1 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

9.2 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.3 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.4 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

9.5 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10. Argentina Switchgear Market - Key Performance Indicators



11. Argentina Switchgear Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Argentina Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2025F

11.2 Argentina Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12. Argentina Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2 Argentina Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters



13. Company Profiles



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



