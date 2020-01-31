ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 24th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will feature keynote speeches by chief executives of eight gaming companies who will address an array of critical issues, from the future of mobile sports betting to the expansion of land-based gaming.



The nation’s second oldest gaming conference – to be held April 27-28 at Harrah’s Casino Resort – will also include keynote speeches by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association President Bill Miller, and will present recently retired Penn National Gaming CEO Tim Wilmott with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The participating CEOs are:

James Allen, Hard Rock International & Seminole Gaming

Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming

David S. Cordish, The Cordish Companies

Jay Dorris, Wind Creek Casino and Hotel

Holly Gagnon, Seneca Gaming

Mario Kontomerkos, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

George Papanier, Twin River Worldwide Holdings

Thomas Reeg, Eldorado Resorts

“Those who will create the future of gaming are best positioned to help us understand that future, and we are honored to offer such an array of visionaries,” said conference co-founder Michael Pollock, managing director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

“This conference rests on the principle of having leaders speak to an audience of leaders, and we will again abide by that principle,” said conference co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm.

Other conference topics will range from sports betting and esports to the future of i-lotteries and the “slot floor of tomorrow.”

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is co-organized and co-produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging and gaming establishments.

Attachment

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com