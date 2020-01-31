TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced a series of name changes and risk rating changes to its ETF line-up.

AGFiQ ETF Name Changes

The AGFiQ ETF name changes are being made in an effort to simplify the naming conventions and align to industry norms.

New Name Previous Name AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF AGFiQ International Equity ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF AGFiQ US Equity ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF

Risk Rating Changes

Effective today, AGFI is also changing the risk rating for four ETFs, with three decreasing their risk rating and one increasing its risk rating.

ETF Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF

(formerly AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF) Low to Medium Low AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio

(formerly AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF) Low to Medium Low AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio

(formerly AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF) Medium Low to Medium AGFiQ International Equity ETF

(formerly AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF) Low to Medium Medium

As the ETFs have less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of each ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF and the return history of a reference index, which is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF, for the remainder of the 10-year period.

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in AGFiQ ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that AGFiQ ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. The risks associated with each AGFiQ ETF are detailed in the prospectus. Before investing you should carefully consider each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the ETF’s prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. A copy is available on AGFiQ.com.



AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

