Fourth-Quarter 2019 Highlights



GAAP EPS $1.99, an increase of 9%, including $0.11 of divestiture gains

Total revenue declined 3.1%; organic revenue down 1.6%

Operating margin of 23.7%; 24.1% excluding 40 basis points of higher restructuring expenses

After-tax ROIC of 28.9%, an increase of 120 basis points

Free cash flow was 114% of net income

Full-Year 2019 Highlights

GAAP EPS $7.74, an increase of 2%

Total revenue declined 4.5%; organic revenue down 1.9%

Operating margin of 24.1%; 24.4% excluding 30 basis points of higher restructuring expenses

After-tax ROIC of 28.7%, an increase of 50 basis points

Free cash flow increased 9% and was 106% of net income

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results.

“The ITW team closed out 2019 with another quarter of strong execution and resilient financial performance,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer. “Despite near-term macro challenges, we grew earnings per share nine percent, delivered 24.1 percent operating margin excluding higher restructuring expenses and improved after-tax return on invested capital 120 basis points to 28.9 percent.”

“For the year, in a contracting industrial demand environment including a six percent decline in global auto builds, ITW grew earnings per share five percent excluding the impact of foreign currency headwinds, higher restructuring expenses and divestiture gains. We expanded operating margin to 24.4 percent excluding higher restructuring expenses, improved after-tax return on invested capital to 28.7 percent, increased free cash flow nine percent and returned $2.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Throughout 2019, we executed very well on the things within our control and continued to make meaningful progress on our path to full-potential performance through the implementation of our ‘Finish the Job’ enterprise strategy agenda. ITW’s proprietary and powerful business model, diversified high-quality business portfolio and dedicated team of highly skilled ITW colleagues around the world position us well to continue to deliver differentiated performance in 2020 and beyond,” Santi concluded.

2019 Results

Fourth-quarter revenue of $3.5 billion declined 3.1 percent with organic revenue down 1.6 percent. Foreign currency translation and divestitures reduced revenues by 1.0 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Product Line Simplification (PLS) activities reduced organic revenue by 60 basis points. GAAP EPS increased nine percent to $1.99 including $0.11 divestiture gains from the sale of three businesses. Operating margin was 23.7 percent. Excluding 40 basis points impact from higher restructuring expenses, operating margin improved 10 basis points to 24.1 percent. Enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points and price/cost was positive 30 basis points. Free cash flow was $692 million with a 114 percent conversion rate. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 22.8 percent.

Full year revenue of $14.1 billion declined 4.5 percent with organic revenue down 1.9 percent and unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of 2.3 percent. PLS reduced organic revenue by 60 basis points versus 70 basis points in 2018. 2019 GAAP EPS increased two percent to $7.74 including $0.09 of net gains from divestitures. Operating margin was 24.1 percent. Excluding 30 basis points impact from higher restructuring expenses, operating margin improved 10 bps to 24.4 percent. Enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points and price/cost was positive 10 basis points. After-tax return on invested capital was 28.7 percent. Free cash flow increased nine percent to $2.7 billion. The company repurchased $1.5 billion of its own shares and raised its dividend seven percent in August 2019 to an annualized $4.28 per share. The effective tax rate for the full year was 23.3 percent.

2020 Guidance

The company initiated full-year EPS guidance in a range of $7.65 to $8.05 per share. At current levels of demand, organic growth is forecast to be in the range of zero to two percent. Foreign currency translation and divestitures are projected to reduce revenues by one percentage point each. PLS impact is forecast to moderate to approximately 50 basis points. Operating margin is expected to improve and be in a range of 24.5 to 25 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 basis points. Free cash flow is expected to be greater than 100 percent of net income. The Company expects an effective tax rate in the range of 23.5 to 24.5 percent and plans to repurchase approximately $2 billion of its shares in 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue growth, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, and timing and amount of share repurchases. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2018.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.









ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, In millions except per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenue $ 3,469 $ 3,580 $ 14,109 $ 14,768 Cost of revenue 2,022 2,096 8,187 8,604 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 586 578 2,361 2,391 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 37 46 159 189 Operating Income 824 860 3,402 3,584 Interest expense (51 ) (63 ) (221 ) (257 ) Other income (expense) 58 19 107 67 Income Before Taxes 831 816 3,288 3,394 Income taxes 190 209 767 831 Net Income $ 641 $ 607 $ 2,521 $ 2,563 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.00 $ 1.84 $ 7.78 $ 7.65 Diluted $ 1.99 $ 1.83 $ 7.74 $ 7.60 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 4.07 $ 3.34 Declared $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 4.14 $ 3.56 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 321.2 329.8 323.9 335.0 Average assuming dilution 322.9 331.6 325.6 337.1





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,981 $ 1,504 Trade receivables 2,461 2,622 Inventories 1,164 1,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 296 334 Assets held for sale 351 — Total current assets 6,253 5,778 Net plant and equipment 1,729 1,791 Goodwill 4,492 4,633 Intangible assets 851 1,084 Deferred income taxes 516 554 Other assets 1,227 1,030 $ 15,068 $ 14,870 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 4 $ 1,351 Accounts payable 472 524 Accrued expenses 1,217 1,271 Cash dividends payable 342 328 Income taxes payable 48 68 Liabilities held for sale 71 — Total current liabilities 2,154 3,542 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 7,754 6,029 Deferred income taxes 668 707 Noncurrent income taxes payable 462 495 Other liabilities 1,000 839 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,884 8,070 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,304 1,253 Retained earnings 22,403 21,217 Common stock held in treasury (18,982 ) (17,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,705 ) (1,677 ) Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 3,030 3,258 $ 15,068 $ 14,870





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 725 $ 154 21.2 % Food Equipment 571 157 27.5 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 552 155 28.1 % Welding 387 98 25.4 % Polymers & Fluids 408 94 23.0 % Construction Products 384 85 22.2 % Specialty Products 446 109 24.5 % Intersegment (4 ) — — % Total Segments 3,469 852 24.6 % Unallocated — (28 ) — % Total Company $ 3,469 $ 824 23.7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 3,063 $ 659 21.5 % Food Equipment 2,188 578 26.4 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 2,121 542 25.6 % Welding 1,638 453 27.7 % Polymers & Fluids 1,669 381 22.8 % Construction Products 1,625 383 23.6 % Specialty Products 1,825 472 25.9 % Intersegment (20 ) — — % Total Segments 14,109 3,468 24.6 % Unallocated — (66 ) — % Total Company $ 14,109 $ 3,402 24.1 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment

Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics

Welding

Polymers

& Fluids

Construction

Products

Specialty

Products

Total ITW

Organic (5.4 )% 1.7 % 4.0 % (3.7 )% (2.0 )% (1.2 )% (3.4 )% (1.6 )% Acquisitions/ Divestitures — % — % (0.7 )% (2.5 )% — % — % (0.8 )% (0.5 )% Translation (1.4 )% (1.1 )% (0.7 )% (0.2 )% (1.4 )% (1.9 )% (0.8 )% (1.0 )% Operating Revenue (6.8 )% 0.6 % 2.6 % (6.4 )% (3.4 )% (3.1 )% (5.0 )% (3.1 )%





Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (100) bps 20 bps 90 bps (60) bps (40) bps (20) bps (70) bps (30) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 90 bps 130 bps 230 bps (20) bps 270 bps (210) bps (20) bps 40 bps Total Organic (10) bps 150 bps 320 bps (80) bps 230 bps (230) bps (90) bps 10 bps Acquisitions/ Divestitures — — 20 bps 20 bps — — 20 bps 10 bps Restructuring/Other (30) bps (60) bps (10) bps (90) bps (80) bps (40) bps (20) bps (50) bps Total Operating Margin Change (40) bps 90 bps 330 bps (150) bps 150 bps (270) bps (90) bps (30) bps Total Operating Margin % * 21.2% 27.5% 28.1% 25.4% 23.0% 22.2% 24.5% 23.7% * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 60 bps 150 bps 30 bps 360 bps 30 bps 90 bps 110 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Full Year 2019 vs Full Year 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic (5.4 )% 1.1 % (0.3 )% (1.2 )% — % (1.0 )% (4.1 )% (1.9 )% Acquisitions/ Divestitures — % — % (0.2 )% (1.1 )% (0.4 )% — % (0.6 )% (0.3 )% Translation (2.8 )% (2.3 )% (1.8 )% (0.8 )% (2.8 )% (3.4 )% (1.8 )% (2.3 )% Operating Revenue (8.2 )% (1.2 )% (2.3 )% (3.1 )% (3.2 )% (4.4 )% (6.5 )% (4.5 )%





Full Year 2019 vs Full Year 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers

& Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (90) bps 30 bps (10) bps (20) bps — (10) bps (90) bps (50) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 50 bps 60 bps 150 bps — 170 bps (40) bps (10) bps 60 bps Total Organic (40) bps 90 bps 140 bps (20) bps 170 bps (50) bps (100) bps 10 bps Acquisitions/ Divestitures — — 10 bps 20 bps — — 20 bps — Restructuring/Other (60) bps (30) bps — (30) bps (30) bps (20) bps (10) bps (30) bps Total Operating Margin Change (100) bps 60 bps 150 bps (30) bps 140 bps (70) bps (90) bps (20) bps Total Operating Margin % * 21.5 % 26.4 % 25.6 % 27.7 % 22.8 % 23.6 % 25.9 % 24.1 % * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 70 bps 200 bps 20 bps 360 bps 30 bps 90 bps 120 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.37) on GAAP earnings per share for 2019.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 824 $ 860 $ 3,402 $ 3,584 Adjusted tax rate 22.8 % 25.5 % 24.0 % 24.9 % Income taxes (188 ) (219 ) (815 ) (893 ) Operating income after taxes $ 636 $ 641 $ 2,587 $ 2,691 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,461 $ 2,622 $ 2,461 $ 2,622 Inventories 1,164 1,318 1,164 1,318 Net assets held for sale 280 — 280 — Net plant and equipment 1,729 1,791 1,729 1,791 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,343 5,717 5,343 5,717 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,689 ) (1,795 ) (1,689 ) (1,795 ) Other, net (481 ) (519 ) (481 ) (519 ) Total invested capital $ 8,807 $ 9,134 $ 8,807 $ 9,134 Average invested capital $ 8,797 $ 9,247 $ 9,028 $ 9,533 Adjusted after-tax return on average invested capital 28.9 % 27.7 % 28.7 % 28.2 %

A reconciliation of the 2019 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter discrete tax benefit of $21 million is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 767 23.3 % Discrete tax benefit related to third quarter 21 0.7 % As adjusted $ 788 24.0 %

A reconciliation of the 2018 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter net discrete tax benefit of $15 million is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 831 24.5 % Net discrete tax benefit related to third quarter 15 0.4 % As adjusted $ 846 24.9 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 774 $ 809 $ 2,995 $ 2,811 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (82 ) (82 ) (326 ) (364 ) Free cash flow $ 692 $ 727 $ 2,669 $ 2,447 Net income $ 641 $ 607 $ 2,521 $ 2,563 Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 108 % * 120 % 106 % 95 %

* Excluding the impact of the fourth quarter net after-tax gains on disposal of businesses of $35 million, net income would have been $606 million and the free cash flow to net income conversion rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 would have been 114%.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED, AS REPORTED (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net income per share - diluted, as reported $ 7.74 * $ 7.60

* Diluted EPS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes the impact of $0.09 of divestiture gains, $(0.20) of foreign currency translation headwinds and $(0.12) of higher restructuring expenses.



