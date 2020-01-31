The Mortgage Society of Finland: Group's Financial Statement Release 2019

The Mortgage Society of Finland

Financial Statement Release

January 31 2020 Helsinki 3:30 p.m.





Hypo Group's January-December 2019

The home finance specialist Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent.

CEO Ari Pauna:

“Focusing on low risk housing collateralized lending in urbanising Finland is yielding profits. Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent. Common Equity Tier 1 improved significantly and return on equity remained strong. Non-performing loans remained on a very low level and impairment losses were nearly zero.”

Operating profit increased to EUR 8.4 million (EUR 7.2 million 1–12/2018)

Net interest income increased to EUR 14.5 million (EUR 12.3 million 1–12/2018)

Non-performing loans remained low at 0.10% of loan book (0.07% 31 December 2018)

Expected credit losses were 0.0% of the loan book

Net fee and commission income was EUR 3.6 million (EUR 3.8 million 1–12/2018)

Other income totaled EUR 2.7 million (EUR 2.1 million 1–12/2018)

Total costs were EUR 12.3 million (EUR 11.1 million 1–12/2018)

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated with standard and basic methods was 13.4% (12.1% on 31 December 2018)

GROUP'S KEY FIGURES (1000 €) 1-12/2019 1-12/2018 10-12/2019 10-12/2018 Net interest income 14 452 12 331 4 019 3 350 Net fee and commission income 3 562 3 795 854 886 Total other income 2 689 2 097 631 -278 Total expenses -12 296 -11 058 -3 483 -2 745 Operating profit 8 407 7 165 2 021 1 214 Receivables from the public and public sector entities 2 586 147 2 588 908 2 586 147 2 588 908 Deposits 1 628 793 1 718 166 1 628 793 1 718 166 Balance sheet total 3 230 657 3 113 817 3 230 657 3 113 817 Return on equity % (ROE) 5,5 5,0 5,3 3,5 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 13,4 12,1 13,4 12,1 Cost-to-income ratio,% 59,6 60,6 63,5 69,4 Non-performing assets, % of the loan portfolio 0,10 0,07 0,10 0,07 LTV-ratio, % / Loan to Value, average, % 35,3 35,8 35,3 35,8 Loans / deposits, % 158,8 150,7 158,8 150,7

Additional information:

CEO Ari Pauna, tel. +358 50 353 4690

Deputy to the CEO Mikko Huopio, tel. +358 50 400 2990

Hypo Group’s Financial Statements Release can be accessed at http://www.hypo.fi/en/

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.hypo.fi

Attachments:

Financial Statements Release January-December 2019

The Mortgage Society of Finland Group is the only nationwide expert organization specialized in home financing and housing in Finland. Hypo Group grants mortgages as well as renovation loans and consumer loans, both secured by residential property collateral, for first-time and other homebuyers. Hypo Group continuously develops new ways and models for housing and home financing.

Read more: www.hypo.fi





Attachment