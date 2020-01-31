The Mortgage Society of Finland: Group's Financial Statement Release 2019
The Mortgage Society of Finland
Financial Statement Release
January 31 2020 Helsinki 3:30 p.m.
Hypo Group's January-December 2019
The home finance specialist Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent.
CEO Ari Pauna:
“Focusing on low risk housing collateralized lending in urbanising Finland is yielding profits. Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent. Common Equity Tier 1 improved significantly and return on equity remained strong. Non-performing loans remained on a very low level and impairment losses were nearly zero.”
|GROUP'S KEY FIGURES
|(1000 €)
|1-12/2019
|1-12/2018
|10-12/2019
|10-12/2018
|Net interest income
|14 452
|12 331
|4 019
|3 350
|Net fee and commission income
|3 562
|3 795
|854
|886
|Total other income
|2 689
|2 097
|631
|-278
|Total expenses
|-12 296
|-11 058
|-3 483
|-2 745
|Operating profit
|8 407
|7 165
|2 021
|1 214
|Receivables from the public and public sector entities
|2 586 147
|2 588 908
|2 586 147
|2 588 908
|Deposits
|1 628 793
|1 718 166
|1 628 793
|1 718 166
|Balance sheet total
|3 230 657
|3 113 817
|3 230 657
|3 113 817
|Return on equity % (ROE)
|5,5
|5,0
|5,3
|3,5
|Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|13,4
|12,1
|13,4
|12,1
|Cost-to-income ratio,%
|59,6
|60,6
|63,5
|69,4
|Non-performing assets, % of the loan portfolio
|0,10
|0,07
|0,10
|0,07
|LTV-ratio, % / Loan to Value, average, %
|35,3
|35,8
|35,3
|35,8
|Loans / deposits, %
|158,8
|150,7
|158,8
|150,7
Additional information:
CEO Ari Pauna, tel. +358 50 353 4690
Deputy to the CEO Mikko Huopio, tel. +358 50 400 2990
Hypo Group’s Financial Statements Release can be accessed at http://www.hypo.fi/en/
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
Attachments:
Financial Statements Release January-December 2019
The Mortgage Society of Finland Group is the only nationwide expert organization specialized in home financing and housing in Finland. Hypo Group grants mortgages as well as renovation loans and consumer loans, both secured by residential property collateral, for first-time and other homebuyers. Hypo Group continuously develops new ways and models for housing and home financing.
Read more: www.hypo.fi
Attachment
Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys
Helsinki, FINLAND
Hypo_Financial_Statements_Release_2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: