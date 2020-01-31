The Mortgage Society of Finland: Group's Financial Statement Release 2019

The Mortgage Society of Finland

Financial Statement Release

January 31 2020 Helsinki 3:30 p.m. 


Hypo Group's January-December 2019

The home finance specialist Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent.

CEO Ari Pauna:

“Focusing on low risk housing collateralized lending in urbanising Finland is yielding profits. Hypo Group’s operating profit grew by 17 percent and net interest income by 17 percent. Common Equity Tier 1 improved significantly and return on equity remained strong. Non-performing loans remained on a very low level and impairment losses were nearly zero.”

  • Operating profit increased to EUR 8.4 million (EUR 7.2 million 1–12/2018)
  • Net interest income increased to EUR 14.5 million (EUR 12.3 million 1–12/2018)
  • Non-performing loans remained low at 0.10% of loan book (0.07% 31 December 2018)
  • Expected credit losses were 0.0% of the loan book
  • Net fee and commission income was EUR 3.6 million (EUR 3.8 million 1–12/2018)
  • Other income totaled EUR 2.7 million (EUR 2.1 million 1–12/2018)
  • Total costs were EUR 12.3 million (EUR 11.1 million 1–12/2018)
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated with standard and basic methods was 13.4% (12.1% on 31 December 2018)
GROUP'S KEY FIGURES    
(1000 €)1-12/20191-12/201810-12/201910-12/2018
     
Net interest income14 45212 3314 0193 350
Net fee and commission income3 5623 795854886
Total other income2 6892 097631-278
Total expenses-12 296-11 058-3 483-2 745
Operating profit8 4077 1652 0211 214
     
Receivables from the public and public sector entities2 586 1472 588 9082 586 1472 588 908
Deposits1 628 7931 718 1661 628 7931 718 166
Balance sheet total3 230 6573 113 8173 230 6573 113 817
     
Return on equity % (ROE)5,55,05,33,5
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio13,412,113,412,1
Cost-to-income ratio,%59,660,663,569,4
Non-performing assets, % of the loan portfolio0,100,070,100,07
LTV-ratio, % / Loan to Value, average, %35,335,835,335,8
Loans  / deposits, %158,8150,7158,8150,7
     

