The Mortgage Society of Finland: Change to the publication date of Annual Financial Report 2019

The Mortgage Society of Finland

Financial Calendar

January 31 2020 Helsinki 3:30 p.m.





Revision of the publication date of Interim Report 2Q20: The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes The 2Q20 Interim Report on 31 August 2020

The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes the 2Q20 Interim Report on 31 August 2020. The publication date announced earlier was 17 August 2020. The publication dates of Financial Statements release, Annual Financial Report and other Interim Reports remain unchanged.

The home finance specialist The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes the Financial Statements Release 2019 and the Annual Financial Report 2019 as well as the Interim Reports 2020 as follows:

2019 Financial Statements Release: 31 January 2020

2019 Board of Directors’ report and Financial Statements: 2 March 2020

2019 Annual Report: week 13

1Q20 Interim Report: 29 April 2020

2Q20 Interim Report: 31 August 2020

3Q20 Interim Report: 30 October 2020

The information shall be published approximately at 3:30 p.m. on that date.





THE MORTGAGE SOCIETY OF FINLAND

SUOMEN ASUNTOHYPOPANKKI OY





Additional information:

CEO Mr. Ari Pauna, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 353 4690

Deputy to the CEO Mr. Mikko Huopio, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 400 2990





