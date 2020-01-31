The Mortgage Society of Finland: Change to the publication date of Annual Financial Report 2019
January 31 2020 Helsinki 3:30 p.m.
Revision of the publication date of Interim Report 2Q20: The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes The 2Q20 Interim Report on 31 August 2020
The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes the 2Q20 Interim Report on 31 August 2020. The publication date announced earlier was 17 August 2020. The publication dates of Financial Statements release, Annual Financial Report and other Interim Reports remain unchanged.
The home finance specialist The Mortgage Society of Finland Group publishes the Financial Statements Release 2019 and the Annual Financial Report 2019 as well as the Interim Reports 2020 as follows:
The information shall be published approximately at 3:30 p.m. on that date.
The Mortgage Society of Finland Group is the only nationwide expert organization specialized in home financing and housing in Finland. Hypo Group grants mortgages as well as renovation loans and consumer loans, both secured by residential property collateral, for first-time and other homebuyers. Hypo Group continuously develops new ways and models for housing and home financing.
