DENVER, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) (“RLHC” or “the Company”) today announced a strategic plan to go “back to basics” in 2020 and beyond with a renewed commitment to franchisees and a tactical focus on growth opportunities.



With a refreshed outlook, RLHC is approaching the next months with a focus on what matters most to its franchisees: the evaluation and implementation of common sense brand standards which focus on ROI for owners; amplifying marketing spend to increase brand contribution; targeted campaigns with input from franchisees; digital enhancements and expansion; and a commitment to development opportunities in markets that resonate with RLHC brands.

Corporate efforts will be rooted in R.O.A.R – Recruit, Onboard, Add value and Retain. “R.O.A.R is vital to our effort of heading back to basics in 2020,” said RLHC Interim CEO John Russell. “This approach will help reinforce the foundation of the RLH Corporation business, show a commitment to strengthening bonds with our franchisees and partners, and amplify the Company’s growth opportunities.”

Franchisee relationship building with an increase in owner engagement is the primary focus of the Company’s “back to basics” approach. The comprehensive and multifaceted plan relies heavily on the overhaul and addition of operational and marketing programs. To begin, the Franchise Operations team will spend more time in the field, increasing the number of Town Hall meetings across the nation by 50% over 2019. The Company is also refining the Brand Advisory Board program to enhance the franchisee role in the decisions that impact the brands.

The Company also plans to strategically expand its digital and targeted marketing program in 2020, primarily in local and regional markets, putting a larger focus on community engagement, franchisee revenue sources, and with the intent to increase contribution to owners. Aggressive regional market penetration will also drive lodging development for the Company.

“We are taking a close look at further infiltration of geographic markets that are most important for our various brands, as well as the guests who continue to show loyalty to our brands and franchisees,” said Harry Sladich, EVP of Franchise Development. “We are confident this will create new opportunities with existing franchisees and will lead to relationships beyond our current RLHC family.”

The Company will also continue to emphasize its low cost, high visibility loyalty program, Hello Rewards.

To further support and engage with franchisees this year, the RLHC Women in Leadership and Learning program (WiLL) in partnership with AAHOA, is inviting female franchisees, property leaders and affiliates to quarterly leadership development courses. “The Company is committed to empowering women in the hospitality business, providing inspiration and a support network as well as learning and personal growth opportunities,” said SVP of Brand Strategy Amanda Marcello. “It is crucial to our success that we offer the rising stars in our industry the space to grow and learn.”

To learn more about franchising with RLH Corporation, visit franchise.rlhco.com . We don’t wait for the future. We create it.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The Company maximizes return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.rlhco.com .

