EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that its shares have received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) full-service eligibility in the United States. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify and accelerate the process of trading and transferring of the Company's common shares in the United States.



In October 2019, Ceapro commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQX® Best Market, a U.S. market that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, under the symbol “CRPOF.”

“We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility for our shares, which improves access for all U.S. investors, enabling them to further participate in the future growth of Ceapro. We believe this is another step in raising the visibility of Ceapro and unlocking the potential to build significant shareholder value,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits shares of Ceapro to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit www.ceapro.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

