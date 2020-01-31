Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

31 January 2020 at 4.00 p.m.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposal for the composition of Aktia Bank’s Board of Directors and their remuneration

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to present the following proposition to the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Aktia Bank:

The number of Board members is proposed to be unchanged and set at eight.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that of the present members of the Board of Directors, Christina Dahlblom, Johan Hammarén, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Johannes Schulman, Arja Talma and Lasse Svens, subject to their consent, be re-elected for a term continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. For more information on the Board members proposed to be re-elected, please see the company’s website at www.aktia.com.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board also proposes that Harri Lauslahti and Olli-Petteri Lehtinen be elected as new Board members for the same term, subject to their consent. Further information on the new Board members proposed to be elected have been attached to this release and can be found closer to the Annual General Meeting on the company’s website www.aktia.com.

All the proposed persons are independent in relation to the company and in their relationship to significant shareholders according to the definition of the Corporate Governance Code.

All the proposed persons have informed that they intend, if they are elected, to re-elect Lasse Svens amongst them as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board members Stefan Damlin and Tarja Wist have informed that they will not be available for re-election.

The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration for the Board of Directors be determined as follows:

Chairman, EUR 64,300 (2019: EUR 61,200)

Deputy Chairman, EUR 36,400 (2019: EUR 34,650)

member, EUR 28,500 (2019: EUR 27,140)

Meeting remunerations are proposed to be unchanged, i.e. EUR 500 per attended meeting and EUR 1,000 to the chairman of a committee where he/she acts as chairman. Compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance is paid in line with the Finnish Tax Administration's guidelines.

The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the summons of the Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank is Marcus Rantala (appointed by the Foundation Tre Smeder), members are Carl Pettersson (appointed by Veritas Pension Insurance Company Ltd), Dag Wallgren (appointed by The Society of Swedish Literature in Finland), Stefan Björkman (appointed by Hammarén & Co Oy Ab) and Gisela Knuts (appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Foundation), and Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank acts as expert.

Further information:

Marcus Rantala, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 50 354 7159

