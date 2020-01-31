Ignitis Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629, ISIN code – LT0000128571.

The Company announces preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2019:

12 months of 2019 12 months of 2018 Change Revenue from contracts with customers EUR 135.0 m EUR 136.5 m -1.1% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 54.0 m EUR 44.8 m 20.5%

Electricity produced in the power plants controlled by the Company:

12 months of 2019 12 months of 2018 Change Elektrėnai Complex 24.6 GWh 67.0 GWh -63.2% Kruonis PSHP 536.2 GWh 469.9 GWh -14.1% Kaunas A. Brazauskas‘ HPP 270.6 GWh 346.3 GWh -21.8%

In January-December 2019 (as compared to the same period in 2018), the total sales revenue of the Company decreased slightly due to lower income from production in Kaunas A. Brazauskas’ HPP. It was partly compensated by higher sales revenue of Kruonis PSHP and stocked fuel-oil sales.

The adjusted EBITDA of the Company in January – December 2019 increased if compared to the same period in 2018 due to better commercial results of Kruonis PSHP (higher generation margin and increased production volumes) and positive results of the stocked fuel oil sales. It compensated lower income from production in Kaunas A. Brazauskas’ HPP.

* Financial indicators of the Company for the year 2018 have been recalculated. Information about the changes is presented in the Company's interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.

** The Company’s preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and actual adjusted EBITDA for 2018 are reported after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors, also considering the change in revenue (and, consequently, EBITDA) of the Company's regulated services. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activities after the elimination of the impact of non-typical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

