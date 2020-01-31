Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office located at Aguonų g. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

Preliminary ESO financial data for 12 months of 2019

12 months of 2019 12 months of 2018 Change Revenue EUR 525.5 million EUR 624 million -15.8% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 189.02 million EUR 169.1 million 11.8%

Revenue of the electricity and natural gas distribution company ESO totaled EUR 525.5 million in 12 months of 2019 and decreased by 15.8% compared to the same period of 2018, when it was EUR 624 million. Excluding the influence of the discontinued public electricity supply activity, revenue of 12 months 2019 was at the same level as 2018, when it comprised EUR 522.8 million.

Positive impact on the Company’s revenue compared to the previous reporting period was the increase in new customer connection revenue mainly due to changes of income recognition principles under requirements of IFRS 15 (International Financial Reporting Standards). Negative impact was due to 8.4% lower amount of distributed natural gas and 11% lower price caps for natural gas distribution.

During 12 months of 2019, ESO generated EUR 189.02 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA*), which were 11.8% higher compared to the same period of 2018, when this indicator totaled EUR 169.1 million.

The indicator increased due to efficient Company’s activity, growing regulatory asset base and increased revenue from new customer connection due to changes of International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Company's annual financial statements are currently being audited and the final audited results may differ from the presented preliminary ones.

*The Company’s preliminary EBITDA are reported after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating deviations in actual and regulated income and the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activities after the elimination of the impact of atypical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

