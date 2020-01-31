Company Announcement no. 49 – 2019

GreenMobility enters Austria and signs LOI for cooperation with ÖAMTC





GreenMobility, a leading electric vehicle (EV) sharing provider, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with ÖAMTC – The Austrian Automobile and Touring Club – to cooperate on shared mobility in Austria. The move is part of GreenMobility’s strategy of international expansion after having gained a strong foothold in Copenhagen.

The establishment in Austria follows GreenMobility’s strategy from planned entries in cities like Malmö, Gothenburg and Antwerp where GreenMobility increasingly aims to launch own operation locally.

ÖAMTC is the largest automobile club in Austria with more than 2.2 million members. In 2018 ÖAMTC launched ÖAMTC easy way, a shared e-moped service with 315 e-mopeds in Vienna and Graz. GreenMobility and ÖAMTC will seek to combine the two services and create an integrated mobility sharing service, where customers can easily choose between different electric vehicles. A further goal of the cooperation is to combine the resources, expertise and experience of both companies to jointly develop and market innovative mobility services that create real added value for mobile urbanists.

In addition to the ÖAMTC-agreement, GreenMobility has been approved as an operator and been invited to be included in the City of Vienna’s public transport platform WienMobil. The City of Vienna strongly supports shared mobility and sees the benefits of combining such services with their well-functioning public transport, through the WienMobil platform, with an aim of removing private cars from the city, and reduce traffic intensity. GreenMobility’s EV sharing service will, from day one, become available to WienMobil’s more than 160,000 users, who will be able to reserve the cars directly on the platform.

“Vienna is a perfect city for GreenMobility. There is a strong political support for shared mobility, and with close to 2 million inhabitants there is a solid potential customer base. The strong brand and member base of ÖAMTC combined with the fact that we will be included in the WienMobil platform makes me confident that our green shared mobility solution is well-positioned to take its fair share of the market,” said GreenMobility CEO Thomas Heltborg Juul.

GreenMobility expects to launch its operations in Vienna with 400 EVs. The exact timing of the launch depends on several factors but is expected to take place in the second half of the year.









