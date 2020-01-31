UAB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis Group) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The date was adjusted in the first paragraph. The key information has not changed.



Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 12 months of 2019:

December 2019 2018 Change Revenue EUR 124.7 million EUR 132.4 million -5.8% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 25.0 million EUR 21.8 million 14.7% January – December 2019 m. 2018 m. Change Revenue EUR 1493.3 million EUR 1261.4 million 18.4% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 269.7 million EUR 225.1 million 19.8%

In January-December 2019, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 1493.3 million, which is 18.4% more if compared to the same period in 2018 (EUR 1261.4 million). In 2019 the Company's revenue has grown mostly due to the increase in the electricity trading turnover of UAB Ignitis subsidiary in Poland Ignitis Polska.



The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Company in January-December 2019 was equal to EUR 269.7 million, i.e. 19.8% more compared to a respective period of 2018 (EUR 225.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA indicator has grown due to investments into modernisation of distribution networks, and because of higher new customer connection income caused by changes in international financial accounting standards. The growth of the adjusted EBITDA indicator was also influenced by the expanded Company's wind park portfolio and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP potential.

The Company's annual financial statements are currently being audited and the final audited results may differ from the presented preliminary ones.

*The Company’s preliminary (2019) and actual (2018) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.



