CORRECTION to the headline of The Mortgage Society of Finland’s stock exchange release issued on January 31 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EET

The headline of the stock exchange release issued by The Mortgage Society of Finland on January 31 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EET was incorrect (“The Mortgage Society of Finland: Change to the publication date of Annual Financial Report 2019”). The correct headline is “Change to the publication date of the 2Q20 Interim Report”.





THE MORTGAGE SOCIETY OF FINLAND

SUOMEN ASUNTOHYPOPANKKI OY





Additional information:

CEO Mr. Ari Pauna, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 353 4690

Deputy to the CEO Mr. Mikko Huopio, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 400 2990

