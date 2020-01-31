TROISDORF, Germany, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience360 supply chain risk intelligence analysts Mirko Woitzik and Tim Yu discussed the global supply chain impacts of the coronavirus in a podcast “ Supply Chain Now Special Report: Coronavirus Update & Global Supply Chain Implications" posted today on Supply Chain Now.



Since January 23, a deadly coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province – a major industrial and transport hub in central China – has triggered full or partial lockdowns in 13 Chinese cities that have severely restricted key land, air, and maritime transport routes across the country, and globally. Yesterday, Resilience360 released a special report outlining the impacts of the coronavirus on the global supply chain.

Click here to listen to the episode .

