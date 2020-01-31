PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc. , a leading healthcare information technology consulting firm, announced today it has been named 2020 Best in KLAS for Partial IT Outsourcing for the innovative FlexSourcing program. The honor marks four total Best in KLAS awards for Stoltenberg, including three-time recognition for Partial IT Outsourcing*



Stoltenberg’s 2020 Best in KLAS** FlexSourcing program is a multi-tiered service that flexes up and down to meet changes in hospitals' IT systems, staff volume, and skill mix for IT projects and operational needs. With dynamic personalized support, specific EHR system expertise, ITIL methodology and built-in data analytics insights, the program drives year-over-year cost savings within a hospital's ever-changing IT environment. FlexSourcing's on-demand support seamlessly navigates hospitals through mission critical events, like EHR system implementation or conversion, new version upgrades, and system consolidation from M&A activity to maximize EHR system utilization.

“Over the past year, we have taken client feedback to heart to elicit meaningful IT end-user interactions across client hospitals through our FlexSourcing program,” Sheri Stoltenberg, founder and CEO of Stoltenberg Consulting, said. “Our priority is providing IT leaders the well trained resources to eliminate clinical care delays, while driving down hospitals’ ticket volume and IT costs over time. Earning the 2020 Best in KLAS award for Partial IT Outsourcing reflects this dedication to delivering true IT support ROI.”



KLAS is a healthcare technology research firm that specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of software, services and medical equipment vendors. KLAS’ research deemed Stoltenberg Consulting #1, Best in KLAS for Partial IT Outsourcing with a score of 97.4 out of 100 in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.** Partial IT Outsourcing consists of IT service desk, managed services and legacy system or application support for hospitals and health systems.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” KLAS President Adam Gale said. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

Annual Best in KLAS reports independently monitor vendor performance through the active participation of healthcare executives, managers and clinicians. For further detail regarding Partial IT Outsourcing category performance, visit here .

Stoltenberg will be accepting the award at the 2020 Best in KLAS Reception March 9, 2020 in Orlando. Celebrating 25 years in business, the firm will also be exhibiting its FlexSourcing program at HIMSS20 in booth #4151 the same week.

About Stoltenberg Consulting

Stoltenberg Consulting’s 2020 Best in KLAS Partial IT Outsourcing program, FlexSourcing, breaks free from outdated managed services contracts. Driving down IT tickets over time through proactive analytics, FlexSourcing’s on-demand support seamlessly navigates healthcare organizations through mission critical events—all while delivering genuine IT outsourcing flexibility and ROI. Averaging 15 years of experience, Stoltenberg consultants are skilled in both financial and clinical systems with best practice expertise for Cerner Millennium, Cerner Soarian, Epic, MEDITECH, NextGen, Allscripts and McKesson customers. To see how Stoltenberg simplifies healthcare technology, visit www.stoltenberg.com .

* “2018 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services,” January 2018. © 2018 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com .



“2014 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services,” January 2015. © 2015 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com .



** “2020 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services,” January 2020. © 2020 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com .



