RED DEER, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser and Skin Care Medspa, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada has won their 5th prestigious Consumer Choice Award since 2016 for Top Dermatology Clinic for Central Alberta. Dr Maureen Bakken, owner/medical director offers medical/surgical/cosmetic dermatology with a special interest in anti-aging procedures. The clinic offers a dedicated acne program with treatments free of charge to those that hold Alberta Health Care insurance. Laser and Skin Care Medspa provides a full complement of therapeutic treatments and laser for aging, pigment, hair, fat reduction, tattoo removal and PRP used for aging & hair loss. The clinic also carries Jane Iredale Skin Care Makeup; a successful product-line which produces the desired results and has a high-satisfaction rate among clients.

Dr Bakken is trained and licensed to provide the patented Vampire Facelift/Facial using the patient’s own blood supply (PRP), thereby eliminating any concern about other blood sources. This treatment is also extremely effective for hair loss. The medspa is an affiliate of HLCC USA – Hair Loss Clinics providing treatments for hair loss and scalp problems involving a combination of lasers, scalp stimulants, medical grade hair products and now the gold standard – adding PRP to the protocol.



Laser & Skin Care Medspa would also like to thank all of our clients and patients for their continued support through which this achievement and other recognitions would not be possible.

